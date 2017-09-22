72 hours of things to do around Gladstone

RAISING THE STEAKS: A sausage and steak sizzle will also be taking place at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club's fundraiser poker night.

RAISING THE STEAKS: A sausage and steak sizzle will also be taking place at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizens Club's fundraiser poker night. Andrey Armyagov

Today

11am to 2pm: STOCKLAND Gladstone is running free Lego "ninja building" workshops at Centre Court every day until Sunday.

Kids of all ages can pop in with no bookings required and choose, assemble and take home their very own Lego ninja.

6.30pm: LOOKING for a relaxing way to end your week? Doug from Elsewhere will be performing on the verandah at Stockland Gladstone from 6.30 to 8.30 this evening.

Tomorrow

5pm: THE GLADSTONE Anzac Memorial Bowls & Citizen Club is hosting a fundraiser poker tournament on Saturday night.

Registrations for the Texas Hold'em tournament must be completed by 3.30pm, with the game starting at 5pm.

Participants' $30 buy-in will go straight to the prize pool (along with a sponsor amount) while funds from top-ups ($20 if pre-purchased, $30 if bought on the day) will go towards keeping the bowls club afloat.

A sausage and steak sizzle will also be taking place.

5.30pm: THE GLADSTONE Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Progressive Dinner will kick off at Rydges on Goondoon St at 5.30pm tomorrow for canapes, before heading to Ribs and Rumps for the main course and the Gladstone Reef Hotel Motel for dessert.

Ticket sales end today (Friday) - call 4978 7800 to book.

Sunday

5.30am, 9am & 7pm: A CQ photography training business is set to host three workshops in Gladstone on Sunday.

An $80 Sunrise Photography class will teach participants how to capture spectacular early-morning shots at the Gladstone Harbour.

The $179 Getting to Know Your Digital Camera course will take place at Tondoon Botanic Gardens over the entire day and cover a range of topics designed to take your photography beyond 'point and click'.

The $80 two-hour Night Photography class will teach people how to take spectacular photos in low-light conditions (location to be advised depending on the weather).

A digital camera with manual capabilities and a tripod are essential.

Click here for bookings and more information.

1pm: THE MUSIC Makers Gladstone are playing a free, kid-friendly concert in the Beer Garden of the Railway Hotel at Calliope from 1-5pm.