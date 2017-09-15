72 hours of things to do around Gladstone

STILL HAPPY: Comedian Anh Do is bringing The Happiest Refugee to Gladstone.

STILL HAPPY: Comedian Anh Do is bringing The Happiest Refugee to Gladstone. Contributed

Today

8.45am: THE last Friday Tai Chi class until October will take place at the Uniting Church Hall on Dixon Dr this morning.

Wednesday classes At Settlers Village on Marten St will continue as usual.

Anyone new to Tai Chi is welcome to join in for a free 'come and try' session!

Tomorrow

9am: STRAP yourselves in! The Tannum Blue Billy Cart Derby will get rolling from 9am through to midday Saturday.

Contestants have built their own billy carts and will race them around the Tannum Blue estate at Tannum Sands.

Head down to Bamba St to watch the starting line-up.

Kids aged from 7 to 11 years will be competing in the primary division, while 12 to 16-year olds are eligible for the secondary event.

RSVPs are essential - head over to tannumblue.com.au to register your interest (entries for the race itself have closed).

Even if you're not competing, come along to watch, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the tunes of HIT Gladstone!

Peter Reid speeds down the hill at the Maclean Billykart Derby. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

8pm: COMEDIAN Anh Do's (pictured above) best-selling book The Happiest Refugee told the story of how his family came to Australia on a boat escaping war-torn Vietnam.

Now his stage show is taking it further, combining stand-up with photos and videos to re-tell his story.

About 40 tickets are still available at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre via gladecc.com.au

Sunday

9.30am: TOOGEE Martial Arts Central Queensland is hosting a free school holiday kids' fitness program, beginning today and running over seven sessions during the September break at Meteors Sports Club on Glenlyon St.

Bookings are essential - contact the Toogee Martial Arts Central Queensland Region Facebook page or phone instructor Steven Cragg on 0409 452 168.

FREE WORKSHOP: Toogee Martial Arts instructor Steven Cragg.

7pm: AUSSIE hip-hop sensation Illy is bringing his Two Degrees regional tour to the Harvey Road Tavern.

The platinum-selling artist said he wanted to bring his music to regional towns.

"People in these non-capital cities go just as wild and scream just as loud," he said.

Tickets are still available and are on sale at illyal.com