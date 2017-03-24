30°
72 hours of things you absolutely need to do in Gladstone

24th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform in their unique trio band.
The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform in their unique trio band.

Film festival

THE Purple Turtle Short Film Festival is on tomorrow in Baffle Creek.

The event is about celebrating cultural diversity as part of World Harmony Day, which was earlier this week.

Awards and screenings begin at 7pm at Baffle Creek Community Hall.

Eats and Beats

Crow Street Creative have a special edition of Eats and Beats, featuring "The Moonsets” tomorrow.

Entry is $5 for adults, kids and performers are free. It is a mini eat street style food fest.

There is live music from local bands, food stalls, bar, kids area and games in a relaxed family friendly space.

The event is from 6pm.

Bodybuilding event

The Gladstone Tropix bodybuilding competition kicks off tomorrow at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The first event on the Queensland Tropix national bodybuilding circuit will see more than 100 competitors from across Queensland turn, flex and pose for the judges, competing in male and female divisions including fitness, figure, physique and 'Bikini Momma'. Organisers are expecting more than 500 spectators to attend the event.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children over 12. The event will go from midday until 6pm.

Sportsman's lunch

Queensland rugby league legend Billy Moore will be a guest at a sportsman's lunch tomorrow from 11.30am at the Oaks Grand Hotel on Goondoon St.

For bookings contact 48390002 or grandfunctions@ theoaksgroup.com.au.

Garage sale

Friends of Bindaree are holding their garage sale tomorrow.

There are clothes, manchester, books, CDs, DVDs, furniture and more.

The garage sale will be from 7-11am.

Rotary markets

The Calliope Rotary Markets are on Sunday.

The markets are held at the RSL Hall on the Bruce Hwy from 8am-noon.

There will be all sorts of produce and plenty for people to buy at the markets.

Gladstone Observer
