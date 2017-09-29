33°
72 hours of things to get out and do this weekend

Bull riding at the Calliope Rodeo & Ute Muster, 2016.
Bull riding at the Calliope Rodeo & Ute Muster, 2016. Mike Richards GLA

Band: Vanessa & Highway 65

TONIGHT the band Vanessa & Highway 65 will play at the Rocky Glen Hotel from 8pm-12pm.

The band will be playing country classics. Lead singer and acoustic guitarist Vanessa Sanger said the band likes to get the crowd involved at their shows.

"It's like a party."

The band will also be performing on Saturday night at the Tannum Sands Hotel from 8.45pm.

Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster

THE event starts on Friday, with poddy rides for children under 14 years of age. Entry is as follows: $10 for high school students and pensioners, $20 for adults, $0 for children under 12. A family pass (two adults and two children) is $50.

There's up to $20,000 combined in prize money to be won.

From 5pm there will be barrels and rough stock poddy, steer rides and bull rides and then on Saturday, it all continues from 1pm.

Adding to the long list of entertainment is more bull rides, saddle and bareback rides.

Crow Street Food & Music Fest

FOOD vans, kids' space, cash bar and live music is on offer from 6pm on Saturday at 8 Crow St.

The mini eat street-style food festival will have live music by Jackson Dunn and Kaycee Booth and an open mic. Entry is $5 for adults and free for children.

Owen Harms Family Fun Day

THE Owen Harms Family Fun Day on Sunday will be all about bringing people together to remember someone who some have said will never be forgotten. Entry to the event at Gary Larson Oval will be free.

The National Rugby League grand final will be shown on the big screen and there will be kids activities and camping on offer.

At 5pm a plaque will be unveiled for Sergeant Harms.

Event coordinator Greg Realf is hoping to have the day annually, saying it would be a fitting tribute to the "once in a lifetime person".

