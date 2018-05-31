72 Hours of things to do

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Tina Janssen and son Lewis, 7, and southern hairy-nosed wombat pal Humphrey from Safe Haven animal research and education centre at Ecofest 2015.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Tina Janssen and son Lewis, 7, and southern hairy-nosed wombat pal Humphrey from Safe Haven animal research and education centre at Ecofest 2015. Paul Braven GLA310515ECO

2018 Family Fun Night

Head on down to Gladstone West State School for their annual Family Fun Night.

Including class stalls, canteen goodies and a major raffle, with a $3,000 travel voucher for one lucky winner.

It's sure to be a great night out for the whole family.

When: Friday, 5-8.30pm

COST: Free

June race day

The first weekend of winter sees racing return to the Gladstone Turf Club.

Try your luck at the TAB or just enjoy a social day out while cheering on the horses.

When: Saturday 11am-5.30pm

COST: Pre-purchase $12.50, or $15 at the gate

Beach Arts Music

Held on the first Saturday of every month, Beach Arts Music is back at Tannum Sands this weekend.

Grab the kids and head on down for live entertainment, market stalls and something to eat.

When: Saturday 2-7pm

COST: Free

Ultimate Eagles Experience with Johnny Cash the Legend

Grab this opportunity to see two hot tribute acts in one at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The Ultimate Eagles Experience recreates the iconic hits country rock band The Eagles', including Desperado, Take it Easy and Hotel California.

Opening for the band is Johnny Cash the Legend, a tribute act encompassing famous hits like Walk the Line, Ring of Fire and A Boy Named Sue.

When: Saturday 7.30-9.30pm

COST: Adults $59, Pensioners $53

Ecofest

Central Queensland's biggest free environmental event is on at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, educating people about the impact of humans on the natural environment.

The theme for this year is "turn a new leaf, love our reef", focusing on the pollution and degradation of our marine environment.

Ecofest features activities for the whole family and is a fun but educational day out.

When: Sunday 9am-3pm

COST: Free