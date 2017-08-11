25°
News

72 HOURS OF THINGS TO DO

11th Aug 2017 8:31 AM
The Gladstone Cup 2016.
The Gladstone Cup 2016. Mike Richards GLA060816GCUP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Gladstone CBD City Farmers' Market

THE Gladstone CBD City Farmers' Market is back on Saturday at Gladstone Central on Goondoon St. The markets run from 7am-noon and are a great opportunity for people to try new flavours and support Gladstone's local farmers. At 10am Mr Toot Entertainment will be having a live kids' show at Library Square.

Disney Princess Film Festival

THE Disney Princess Film Festival starts on Saturday. This weekend's movie event will feature Ariel swimming around on the big screen and will play at 9am and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will continue over four consecutive weekends. Tickets to the films at Gladstone Cinemas must be booked online.

Gladstone Cup Day racing

RACING at Ferguson Park kicks off at 1pm on Saturday at the Gladstone Turf Club. The day will have lots to offer, including bookies, TAB and bar facilities, fashion and style, catering and the racing. Pre-purchase your gate entry tickets online for $12.50 each or buy them at the gate for $15. Children under 16 are free and seniors are $10.

Basketball quarter-final

THE Queensland Basketball League women's quarter-final on Saturday will see Gladstone Port City Power play Townsville Flames. The game at Kev Broome Stadium is set to be an exciting one, with the winning team progressing to the semi-finals. The game starts at 6pm.

2 Tones, slide and face painting

ON SUNDAY the Brisbane duo 2 Tones will be performing at the Tannum Sands Hotel Motel. A kids' slide and face painting will also be available to keep the children happy. The music will kick off at 1pm.

Spring Fashion Parade

STARTING at 11am on Sunday, Stockland Gladstone and R7 Model and Talent Agency are putting on a runway show in Centre Court to showcase next season's fashion.

Gladstone Observer
THICK SMOKE: Health warning, keep windows and doors shut

THICK SMOKE: Health warning, keep windows and doors shut

Drivers are warned to take caution and drive to smoky conditions.

  • News

  • 11th Aug 2017 11:38 AM

SUSPICIOUS: Police, fire units join forces in house fire investigation

Emergency responders rushed to a home engulfed in flames this morning

'Troll': War of words over BSL's $100m loss

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013, company preferred images. Photo Contributed

MP lashes out over BSL cutbacks, power prices.

Woolworths thief told she's dressed inappropriately

Woolworths at the Gladstone Central Plaza is up for sale.

Gladstone woman steals, gives police a fake name

Local Partners

Timing is everything for local car club

Local club receives funding for equipment upgrade from state government.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Local mum's weight loss challenge sees her tackle Botanic to Bridge

BACK TO BASICS: Cheryl Altouvas is on a year-long weight loss challenge focusing on fitness and diet.

Cheryl Altouvas is aiming to finish the upcoming fun run.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $140,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $140,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,900

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind! If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the...

SOLID HOME AT A GREAT PRICE- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 $115,000

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know