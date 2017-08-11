72 HOURS OF THINGS TO DO

Gladstone CBD City Farmers' Market

THE Gladstone CBD City Farmers' Market is back on Saturday at Gladstone Central on Goondoon St. The markets run from 7am-noon and are a great opportunity for people to try new flavours and support Gladstone's local farmers. At 10am Mr Toot Entertainment will be having a live kids' show at Library Square.

Disney Princess Film Festival

THE Disney Princess Film Festival starts on Saturday. This weekend's movie event will feature Ariel swimming around on the big screen and will play at 9am and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will continue over four consecutive weekends. Tickets to the films at Gladstone Cinemas must be booked online.

Gladstone Cup Day racing

RACING at Ferguson Park kicks off at 1pm on Saturday at the Gladstone Turf Club. The day will have lots to offer, including bookies, TAB and bar facilities, fashion and style, catering and the racing. Pre-purchase your gate entry tickets online for $12.50 each or buy them at the gate for $15. Children under 16 are free and seniors are $10.

Basketball quarter-final

THE Queensland Basketball League women's quarter-final on Saturday will see Gladstone Port City Power play Townsville Flames. The game at Kev Broome Stadium is set to be an exciting one, with the winning team progressing to the semi-finals. The game starts at 6pm.

2 Tones, slide and face painting

ON SUNDAY the Brisbane duo 2 Tones will be performing at the Tannum Sands Hotel Motel. A kids' slide and face painting will also be available to keep the children happy. The music will kick off at 1pm.

Spring Fashion Parade

STARTING at 11am on Sunday, Stockland Gladstone and R7 Model and Talent Agency are putting on a runway show in Centre Court to showcase next season's fashion.