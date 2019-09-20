72 hours of things to do this weekend

Urban Chiefs will perform at Boyne Island's Under The Trees music festival again this year.

1. Feast on East markets

THE East Shores Precinct will come alive today with the arrival of Carnival Spirit in Gladstone Harbour. The markets will showcase local art, handicrafts and food.

WHEN: Today, 9am-8pm

HOW MUCH: Free

2. Infamous The Show

INFAMOUS The Show has come to Gladstone and will kick off with the first show tonight. The adult show will include a combination of circus acts, dancing and comedy. 18+ only.

You can expect to walk away thoroughly entertained by this production.

WHEN: First show tonight, last show next Sunday

HOW MUCH: Tickets online at Ticketek from $39.85

3. Noughties Musical Bingo

LIGHTBOX Espresso & Wine Bar will host a Friday night Noughties Musical Bingo tonight. Grab your friends and come along. There will be tunes from all your 90s favourites.

WHEN: Tonight from 7pm

HOW MUCH: Free, just reserve a table info@lightboxgladstone.co

4. Motorcycle fundraising ride

IF YOU have a motorbike or car, are up for a full day of fun and want to raise money for a good cause then you are welcome to participate in this year’s Daly’s Gym fundraising ride. The event will raise funds for Lindsay Smith, who has been battling bone cancer.

WHEN: Tomorrow, registrations from 9am at Daly’s Gym, leaving at 10am

HOW MUCH: $40

5. Under the Trees

GRAB your friends and get ready for the Under the Trees music and arts festival. There will be fantastic music, two bars and multiple of food vendors. It will be held between the soccer fields and the oval at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island.

There will be a bus to and from the venue. For info visit humanitix.com.au

WHEN: Tomorrow from 11am

HOW MUCH: Adults $35 and children $15 from humanitix.com.au

6. Historical village markets

ARE you wanting to spend your Sunday walking around at some relaxed markets with the family, then head out to Calliope for this weekend’s historical village markets. There will also be some interesting displays including the Calliope River Railway Display.

WHEN: Sunday from 8am-12pm

HOW MUCH: Free

7. Beer Yoga

CALLING all the beer, wine and yoga lovers, this class is for you. The hour-long yoga class is a partnership between The Precinct Gladstone and Epic Yoga & Lifestyle and now runs every Sunday at The Precinct Gladstone.

WHEN: Sunday from 3.30-4.30pm

HOW MUCH: Free, bookings essential. Call 4972 6615