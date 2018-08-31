72 Hours of things to do this weekend

PREMIER EVENT: Laken and Mikah Paitai at the 2017 Gladstone Multicultural Festival.

PREMIER EVENT: Laken and Mikah Paitai at the 2017 Gladstone Multicultural Festival. Mike Richards GLA030917FEST

1. Karaoke Friday

Warm up your vocal cords and start your weekend off with a song at Dicey's Bar and Restaurant for another round of Karaoke Friday.

Enjoy a few laughs and a drink with friends as you try your hand at belting out some of the biggest tunes ever.

When: Friday from 8pm

How much: Free

2. Gladstone Spectacular Variety Show

Combining music, dance, drama and circus performances, the Gladstone Spectacular is set to showcase the range of talent within the Gladstone Region.

An initiative of Gladstone Performing Arts Company, the two-night event at GECC brings together some of Gladstone's best talent for a collaboration of performances.

When: Friday and Saturday from 6.30pm

How much: Adults $24, concessions $20, children and students $16

There is always great music at BAM. Mike Richards GLA050817OUTA

3. Beach Arts Music

Get your weekend market fix on Saturday at Tannum Sands, as the beach arts music festival returns for September.

Packed with a huge range of stalls, food and live entertainment, there's plenty on to keep the whole family occupied.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm

How much: Free

4. Gladstone Hospital Fundraising Ball 2018

Gladstone's health and emergency services personnel will be recognised on Saturday night at the GECC at one of Gladstone Hospital's biggest fundraisers.

The fundraising ball aims to raise funds for Gladstone Hospital to continue its vital work in the community.

Tickets include entry, buffet meal and entertainment.

When: Saturday, 6pm-noon

How much: $75 per person, visit trybooking.com/SXNL

Nadisha Johnson celebrated her birthday at the 2017 Gladstone Multicultural Festival. Mike Richards GLA030917FEST

5. Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc Festival Day

The multicultural week and festival day is one of the region's premier events.

Head on down to festival day at the Gladstone Marina to enjoy international food and displays, as well as stalls, entertainment, activities and more.

When: Sunday, 9am-4pm

How much: Free