TOURISM INFLUX: Pacific Eden docked at East Shores, bringing thousands of tourists, next comes Pacific Explorer.
News

72 Hours of things to do this weekend

2nd Aug 2018 2:26 PM

1. Live @ Library Square

Lunchtime has never been so entertaining, with free live entertainment on offer in Gladstone's Library Square.

Take a break from work and enjoy the showcase of some of Gladstone's best local talent with the perfect opportunity to enjoy a laid-back Friday afternoon.

When: Tomorrow, 11.30am-2.30pm

How Much: Free

Sarah Koppen, Michael Fix and Andrea Valeriat at Library Square on Friday night.
Sarah Koppen, Michael Fix and Andrea Valeriat at Library Square on Friday night. Mike Richards GLA130718GUIT

2. Potters Place Soup Night

The annual Potters Place Gallery fundraiser will be held tomorrow night, with an evening of gourmet soups and sweets to help raise money for gallery costs.

The evening will feature entertainment from Athol Gilson including pop, country and rock 'n' roll music.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30pm

How Much: Tickets $25, pre-purchase from the gallery

3. Beach Arts Music

Head down to Tannum Sands for your monthly dose of markets and live entertainment, as Beach Arts Music returns.

With plenty of stalls, food and live entertainment there'll be plenty on offer for the whole family.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm

How Much: Free

Kids and families always enjoy BAM.
Kids and families always enjoy BAM. Mike Richards GLA050817OUTA

4. International Legends of League match

Marley Brown Oval welcomes some of the biggest names in rugby league for the Legends of League game day.

Featuring former State of Origin and international representative players, the legends team will take on the Nhulundu Health Service Gladstone Allstars team.

When: Saturday, games start from 11am, main game at 7pm

How Much: Contact Wendy Deacon on 0400497230 for tickets.

5. Feast on East markets

East Shores will be full of activity on Sunday with the docking of the Pacific Explorer, bringing with it thousands of happy holiday-makers.

There'll be the typical friendly Gladstone welcome, with a range of markets and entertainment at East Shores showcasing the best of our region.

When: Sunday, 9am-5pm

How Much: Free

Patrice McFadsen, Lurleen Ramm, Susie Langton and Jim Langton at the Gladstone cruise ship markets.
Patrice McFadsen, Lurleen Ramm, Susie Langton and Jim Langton at the Gladstone cruise ship markets. Matt Taylor GLA220618SHIP

6. UFC 227 Live and Loud

Fight fans unite on Sunday afternoon at Harvey Road Tavern, with UFC live and loud from Los Angeles, California.

The event is headlined by bantamweight championship rematch between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt.

When: Sunday, 10am-1pm

How Much: Free

