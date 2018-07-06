72 Hours of things to do this weekend

VINTAGE SHOW: Cars on display at the Run in the Sun Hot Rod and Car Show held at the Calliope Historical Village next weekend.

VINTAGE SHOW: Cars on display at the Run in the Sun Hot Rod and Car Show held at the Calliope Historical Village next weekend. Brett Bunting Photography

1. Free Cabaret workshops

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will be hosting free cabaret workshops across Friday and Saturday.

Friday's 2 hour session demystify's the audition process, while Saturday's 3-hour class helps singers discover their onstage cabaret persona.

When: Friday 1pm, Saturday 12-3pm

How much: Free (tickets required)

2. School holiday kids' art in the park

Tondoon Botanic gardens will host kid's art in the park as part of their school holiday activities.

Head on down to the Arboretum Shelter for a morning of fun and creativity.

When: Friday 10-11am

How much: Free

3. Beach Arts Music

Head on down to Tannum Sands for your monthly dose of Beach Arts Music.

With lots of stalls and live entertainment running into the early evening, there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

When: Saturday 2-7pm

How much: Free

4. Run in the Sun

Calliope Historical Village will play host to this year's Reef City Rod and Custom Run in the Sun event.

There will be plenty for kids of all ages with live music, trade stalls and rock-a-billy and rock-and-roll show.

When: Saturday 1-5pm

How much: $5 entry, kids under 12 free

5. PCYC Markets

The PCYC markets are on again this Sunday morning, with lots of stalls to browse including clothing, bric-a-brac and fruit and veg.

Funds raised go toward PCYC's continued support for youth.

When: Sunday 8am-12pm

How much: Free

6. School holidays at the movies

There's plenty of entertainment on at Gladstone Cinemas for the middle weekend of the school holidays.

Head on down to see great family holiday flicks such as Show Dogs, Ant Man and the Wasp and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Summer Vacation

When: Visit gladstonecinemas.com.au for session times

How much: Adults $17.50, concessions $15.50, Children under 12 $13.50