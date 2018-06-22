72 hours of things to do this weekend

TWEETERS: Showgoers check out the budgerigar collection at a previous Mount Larcom Show.

TWEETERS: Showgoers check out the budgerigar collection at a previous Mount Larcom Show. Paul Braven GLA200615SHOW

1. Feast on East Markets - Carnival Spirit

The first cruise ship of the year docks in Gladstone today and that means the Feast on East Markets will be on again.

With plenty of local arts and crafts, food and entertainment on hand, it's an opportunity to get up close and see the mighty Carnival Spirit cruise ship.

And of course, don't forget to give our cruise visitors a warm Gladstone welcome.

When: Friday 8am-5pm

How Much: Free

2. Mount Larcom Show

It's time to shine for Mount Larcom as the annual show rolls into town.

From rides, animals, arts and crafts to fireworks, there'll be plenty to keep the whole family entertained over a big weekend of action.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8am-8pm

How Much: Adults $15 (day) $20 (weekend), concessions $8 (day) $15 (weekend)

3. Alive Pearl Jam Tribute and The Alternative 90's

One of the most iconic rock bands will come to life at Harvey Road Tavern with Alive, the Australian Tribute to Pearl Jam.

Head on down for a night of iconic rock tunes and a great social occasion.

When: Saturday 8-11pm

How Much: $10 presale, $15 on the door

4. Raclette Lunch

Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers will visit Lightbox tomorrow for a cheese lovers' celebration.

Featuring a raclette recipe where cheese is melted and enjoyed on potatoes, breads, meats and salads, it's a chance to create your own unique personalised meal.

When: Saturday, 12.30pm

How Much: $44.50 per person, including nibbles on arrival.

5. State of Origin - Game 2

Watch history unfold at Central Lane Hotel on Sunday for the first ever Sunday State of Origin.

Queensland are in a must-win situation as they look to level the series after New South Wales found success in game 1.

All the action starts early with Nathan Bedford performing, merchandise giveaways and open pool table.

When: Sunday 3.30pm, kick off 7.40pm

How Much: Free