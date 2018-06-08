72 Hours of things to do this weekend

Amanda Hogeveen and Anne-Maree Gehle at the start of the Great Yarwun car rally.

Amanda Hogeveen and Anne-Maree Gehle at the start of the Great Yarwun car rally. Mike Richards GLA300716RALY

1. June roller disco - Winter Onesie-Land Disco

Gladstone PCYC is fundraising for its roller derby league, with their Winter Onesie-Land Disco.

Skaters are being encouraged to dress up, with prizes for the best dressed, as they roll around the rink for a night of fun.

WHEN: Friday, 6.30-9pm.

HOW MUCH: $10 (price includes skate hire).

2. Jimeoin - The Ridiculous

One of the country's best comedians will hit Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday night as Irish comedian Jimeoin comes to town.

His new show, The Ridiculous, is a hilarious 90 minutes of observational humour and will keep you laughing for days.

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm.

HOW MUCH: Adults $49.90, concessions $44.90.

3. QASC '80s Disco Reunion

Grab your best 1980s outfit and head to Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre for a night of old-school music, DJing and fashion.

Tickets include a cocktail on arrival and nibbles.

WHEN: Saturday, 6-11.45pm.

HOW MUCH: $15 a person.

4. The Great Rio Tinto Yarwun Valley Rally

All the colour of the Yarwun rally will be on show this weekend, starting at Central Queensland University marina campus.

The car-based scavenger hunt kicks off at 1pm, finishing at Yarwun State School, where there will be rides, food and live entertainment for the whole family from 3pm.

WHEN: Saturday, leaving CQU

at 1pm.

HOW MUCH: $25 a vehicle, free entry to fete.

Calliope Campdraft 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA120616CAMP

5. Calliope Campdraft

THE Calliope Campdraft is on this weekend, with the region's best horsemen converging on the Calliope Racecourse.

There will be plenty of action each day, with plenty of categories.

Saturday night will see live entertainment and a multi-draw raffle.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 6am.

HOW MUCH: Nomination fees apply.

6. Horn v Crawford, world welterweight championship

Head on down to Dicey's and get behind Brisbane's own Jeff Horn as he defends his welterweight boxing title against Terence Crawford, live from Vegas.

WHEN: Sunday, 10am.