72 hours of things to do this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Beach Arts Music is always good music at BAM.

FAMILY FUN: Beach Arts Music is always good music at BAM. Mike Richards GLA050817OUTA

Motors races

The Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club will conduct a CQ Off-Road Series Round 5 for juniors and seniors at the Turners Property, 1714 Turkey Beach Rd. Rodds Bay tomorrow (Saturday). Racing starts from 9am until 1pm for seniors and 2pm-4.30pm for juniors. Camping areas are available and entry is free.

Hayden Gordon during the Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club's two day event in Calliope. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

Design workshop

Fab Ideas will host an interior design workshop at their studio from 11am-3pm (1/100, Goondoon St, Gladstone).

Great Barrier Reef swim

The annual Great Barrier Swim begins on Saturday at Heron Island.

All swimmers are welcome to participate. The event has an emphasis on having fun while enjoying the region's clear waters and the beautiful reef.

The swim is accompanied by well-known, highly respected coaches as well as a vast array of marine life.

To make a reservation for the 2017 Great Barrier Reef Swim book online at http://www.heronisland.com/ oceanswims.aspx or call the Heron Island Reservations Team on 1800 837 168

FUN: Robbie Inman, Noel Sly, Annie McInerney, Fran White, Ron White and Norm McIntyre at a previous Heron Island Ocean Swim. Photo Ebony Battersby / The Observer Ebony Battersby

BAM markets

Beach Arts Music Festival is on tomorrow from 2pm-7pm at the beautiful seaside park area of Millenium Esplanade Tannum Sands.

BAM is a free community event held from March to December.

It features food stalls, live entertainment, arts and creation stalls and lots more making this event an awesome family friendly outing.

There will be a line up of live entertainment (southern end) on the main stage and walk up Chalk Board for Buskers at the northern end of the park.

Disco

Gladstone Community Hub on Buller Street will be having a disco at 6pm. Food, drinks and nibbles are available for purchase.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys Australia will be showing off their guns in a performance at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night at 7pm. Tickets are on sale from Oztix or at the door at 7pm.