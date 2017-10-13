27°
72 hours of things to do this weekend

Celebrated Australian blues artist Lachy Doley will bring his intense moods to Gladstone's Under the Trees Festival at BITS.
Junior Cricket

FROM 5pm today, four under-17 cricket teams will play each other at the Yaralla and BITS ovals.

The game at Yaralla is between the Glen Gold and Yaralla while the game at BITS is between Gladstone Brothers and BITS.

Toyworld Grand Opening day

KICKING off at 9am and running until 4pm tomorrow is the opening of Toyworld in Gladstone.

The region's newest haven for all things toys and kids is located at 89 Hansen Rd, Gladstone.

Gladstone Central State School P&C fundraiser

NOTHING marks a Saturday better than a sausage sizzle.

From 8am-3.30pm, the Gladstone Central State School P&C Fundraiser is hosting every Aussie's favourite reason to drop by Bunnings (at 4 Dawson Hwy, Gladstone).

Under the Trees

THE laid-back music and arts festival located between the soccer fields and oval at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island is organised by the community and for the community and is entirely run and built by volunteers.

The event tomorrow runs from 11am-10pm and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Late Octoberfest

DICEY's Bar and Restaurant is having a late Octoberfest tomorrow night.

Staff will be wearing Octoberfest-themed outifts and serving beer in pint-sized stein cups.

German food will also be a big part of the evening. Dicey's is at 71-77 Dawson Hwy, Gladstone.

Argentinian BBQ

AT 5.30pm Sunday the Agnes Water Tavern is hosting it's weekly BBQ party, Argentinian style.

Offering patrons something a bit different, big, juicy, tender chunks of meat will be cooked and served with coleslaw and baked potato in the tavern's outdoor eating area. Kids' food will also be available.

