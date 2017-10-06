72 hours of things to do this weekend

Today

6pm: GLADSTONE photographer William Debois' exhibition "The Sea I Swim In” will debut tonight at Photopia Studio during the Crow Street Creative's monthly Community Connect event.

The project started more than 10 months ago as a way for Debois to document and process the experiences of dealing with depression.

The exhibition is supported by Gladstone Regional Council and the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Tomorrow

11am: GLADSTONE'S inaugural Mental Health and Wellbeing Fair will be taking place at the PCYC from 11am-4pm.

Coinciding with Queensland Mental Health Week and Rotary's Lift the Lid on Mental Illness initiative, the event will raise awareness of services available in the Gladstone community and help to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Free 30-minute stress management sessions will be on offer from family therapist Tanya Davies. All funds gathered will be donated to Australian Rotary Health.

1pm & 2pm: TWO cent sales are taking place across the region on Saturday.

The first will be hosted by the Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers at the bowls club to help raise funds to rescue moon bears from lives of torture on bile farms. Doors open at 11am for a 1pm start.

The second will be hosted by the Mt Larcom QCWA at their King George St Hall - doors open at 1 for a 2pm start.

Midday - late: GLADSTONE Backpackers is hosting a traditional Oktoberfest event, boasting 1.12-litre steins, traditional German food, German volksmusic and traditional waiters.

Seven beers will be available on tap from Baffle Brewery, including seasonal brews.

Tickets are $30 and places are limited - book at gladstonebackpackers. yapsody.com.

Sunday

8am - Midday: HEAD down to the Gladstone PCYC to grab a bargain at the PCYC Markets.

Held on the second Sunday of every month from 8am, the markets includes a wide variety of stalls including clothing, soy candles, fruits and vegetables, furniture and much more. All funds raised go towards the PCYC's youth support activities.