72 hours of things to do this weekend

4th Aug 2017 8:58 AM
Busby Marou in Rockhampton.
Busby Marou in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK180217abusbyma

Flight Centre's The Americas Travel Expo

FLIGHT Centre is hosting their Discover the Americas Travel Expo from tomorrow to Sunday, August 6, at both Gladstone Square and Stockland Gladstone.

Members of the public will have access to deals and savings on travel through the US, Canada, Central America and South America.

Gladstone fashions just in time for Cup

GLADSTONE'S independent fashion outlets will be showcasing what they have to offer on Friday just in time for the Gladstone Cup.

Join them at Lightbox at 56 Goondoon St for a night of fashion from La Moda, Saltt, 3 Style, Runway 7, Lane 3 and E-Male Lifestyle. The night kicks off at 7pm.

Busby Marou gig

BUSBY Marou will bring their peak performance to the final show of their tour in Gladstone tomorrow at 8pm.

Both Jereremy Marou and Thomas Busby are looking forward to the night.

"It (will be) a special show, (which we) added (to the tour) because of all the love and all the requests,” Thomas said.

Beach Arts and Music

THE monthly event is back at the Esplanade at Tannum Sands. BAM kicks off at 2pm tomorrow and is on until 7pm.

Come down and listen to the live entertainment, have some food and visit the amazing stalls.

Free outdoor cinema

THE animated movie Trolls will be playing for free on Saturday night at 6pm at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

A food van will be on site selling freshly made hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, drinks and snacks as well as other hot food.

Barista-made espresso coffees will also be available for the grown-ups.

Power vs Cairns

PORT City Power men's and women's basketball teams will take on Cairns at Kev Broome Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tip off for the women will be at 12.30pm and for the men it's at 2.30pm.

Please email powertickets@gladstone

bball.com to secure your seats for the game.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  72 hours of things to do in gladstone activity events gladstone region

