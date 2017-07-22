72 HOURS OF THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Garage Sale

The Friends of Bindaree Garage Sale is on today from 7am-noon.

It will be held at 1 Beacon Ave, Boyne Island.

Gardens tour

The curator from Tondoon Botanic Gardens is taking people on a scientific journey of the gardens today, from 9am-12 noon. People will be able to view the Herbarium and learn the methods used to document and preserve plants. Interested residents are encouraged to meet at the Gardens' cafe. To ensure your place phone 4971 4444.

Farmers market

The City Farmers' Market will be back on Goondoon St from 7am-noon today. There is fresh produce and other amazing things for sale. Get in early so you don't miss out.

Lingerie Competition

The Young Australian Hotel is up to Heat 3 of their International Lingerie Model Search Competition. To check out the action, head there tonight, July 22 from 7pm.

Young Frankenstein

Gladstone State High School's first performance of the Young Frankenstein musical will be held tonight at the GECC at 7pm.

If you miss out there's more performances of the wickedly inspired re-imagining of the Mary Shelley classic, today at 1pm and 7.30pm.

Women's rugby league finals

Come and support two of Gladstone's women's rugby league teams as they go head to head with one another for a spot in the grand final.

The Gladstone Wallabys and the Tannum Seagals kick off at 10.30am on Sunday at Marley Brown Oval.

It's expected to be a beautiful day outside and supporters will have access to the bar and canteen throughout the morning.

Rotary Markets

The Calliope Rotary Markets are on this Sunday at the Calliope RSL Hall on the Dawson Hwy from 8am-noon.

There is a country atmosphere, it's all undercover and there will be plenty of interesting items for sale.