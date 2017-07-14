72 hours of things to do this weekend

Leah Chynoweth-Tidy is part of the mentor program 'Songs That Made Me' with Katie Noonan.

1. Masquerade Roller Derby Disco

The all-ages roller disco tonight is an event for anyone and everyone.

Put on your master of disguise and strap on some skates for a fun evening with games, good music and prizes for those wearing a mask.

The Roller Derby Disco is at Gladstone PCYC at Yarroon St from 6.30pm - 9pm.

Entry to the event is $10 and includes skate hire.

All children must be supervised, and parents not keen to skate won't have to pay a cost.

Costumes and dress-ups are welcomed, with prizes for best dressed up for grabs too.

2. Songs That Made Me

The Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands Stage will fill with the music of four of our region's singer-songwriters as part of the Songs That Made Me mentorship program on Saturday.

The free family concert will feature local talents Jessica Rose, Leah Chynoweth-Tidy, Leanne Brooker and Bronwyn Burke, who will all perform alongside established stars, including rising Gladstone artist Hayley Marsten.

The local acts will provide the pre-show entertainment from 6.15pm before the feature concert at 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

3. Port City Power take on Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones

The Gladstone Port City Power basketball team are back at Kev Broome Stadium Saturday night starting at 6pm for the women and 8pm for the men.

Come watch the scoring machine Tabitha Richardson- Smith and her team take on the Rockhampton Cyclones, followed by Ray Willis in action as the Port City Power take on local rivals Rockhampton Rockets.

The event is sure to be an exciting night of hoops.

4. Qigong at Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Join Angela Larose on Sunday to learn about the ancient Chines practice of Qigong, which integrates physical postures, breathing techniques and mental focus.

The event is suitable for all ages and starts between 7.30am - 8am at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.