72 hours of things to do this weekend

Mayor's Carols

The 2017 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols presented by 4CC will be held tonight at the Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands from 5.30pm.

The event will feature fireworks, a food court, surfing santa, prizes, and special guest Johnny Young.

Runway ready

Runway 7 Models will strut their stuff on the red carpet tonight at 6pm outside the Gladstone CBD store (87 Goondoon St, Gladstone).

R7 Models will showcase their skills from boot camp and catwalk classes in a free event, the End of Year R7 Model Showcase.

The event will feature beginners through to more experienced boys and girls.

All friends and family are welcome to attend.

There will also be a fashion parade by Runway 7 Boutique.

STRUTTING THEIR STUFF: Models inside the Runway 7 Boutique. Runway 7 Boutique

Christmas carnival

Get down to the Mt Larcom school oval tomorrow from 6pm for some Christmas fun. Entry is a gold coin donation for the Christmas Carnival.

There is all sorts of food and there will be rides which will cost $5. All money raised will go back to help run next year's carnival.

Toy run

Join the Gladstone Ulysses Branch for their Motorcycle Christmas Toy Run on Saturday December 2. Details, page 8.

All motorcyclists are welcome and should bring a new toy or non perishable food item for the needy.

Participants must be at least eight years old, and will be invited to a lucky draw with a sausage sizzle and drinks on sale. at the end of the toy run. Please arrive at 9.30am sharp for a 10am start.

For inquiries call Clyde 0448 740 127 or John 0408 694 676.

Archie Draper, who is doing a motorcycle toy run to raise money for the salvation army. Matt Taylor

BAM on again

The Beach Arts Music Festival is held at Millenium Esplanade, Tannum Sands tomorrow from 2pm-7pm.

BAM is a free community event that features more than 110 stalls of food, arts and creations.

All community members are welcome to bring a chair and rug to enjoy a lazy afternoon.

For a list of performers, please visit the Beach Arts Music Facebook page.

No dogs allowed.

Tannum triathlon

The Tannum Sands Triathlon takes place on Sunday, December 3 at the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club.

Those who intend to participate must register before noon on Saturday, December 2.

For all information visit http://www.frogstri.net/ 2017/11/25/tannum-sands- triathlon-3rd-december-2017/