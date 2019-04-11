72 hours of things to do in the region this weekend

GET CULTURED: Elisabeth Fekonia will hold four cheese-making lessons across the Gladstone Region this weekend.

GET CULTURED: Elisabeth Fekonia will hold four cheese-making lessons across the Gladstone Region this weekend. Valerie Horton

There's plenty to do for everyone!

Country music campout

The three-day Boyne Valley Country Music Campout is the perfect opportunity to indulge in all things country, with a touch spatter of rock, bluegrass, folk and blues.

A number of talented local artists will headline the event at Discovery Centre Ubobo and casual evening jams on the verandah will open the stage to all.

When: Tomorrow at 6pm, Saturday and Sunday.

How much: Varies. Call the centre on 0439111268 or 49741240 for details.

Bushfire benefit concert

The Band Together Bushfire Benefit Concert is on this weekend after being delayed because of Cyclone Oma.

The event will support those affected by last year's Central Queensland bushfires and recognise the groups and individuals who went above and beyond during recovery efforts.

Attendees will enjoy a night of live music with country music superstar Adam Harvey, and local talent Beautifully Broken 1770 and Kissing the Flint.

When: Saturday at 5.30-9pm.

How much: Free, donations accepted.

Friday night at Crow Street

Friday Night at Crow Street is on again tonight and a range of fun activities will be held for the whole family.

Come along to see art exhibition Bye Felicia! at Photopia Studio, listen to live music, participate in free art workshops for kids and adults and get jiggy with glow-in-the-dark hula hoops and Gladstone Hula Hoopers.

When: Tomorrow at 6pm.

How much: Gold-coin donation.

Cheese-making sessions

Four sessions to be held this weekend in Calliope and Tannum Sands will teach participants how to make their own cheese including; vegan cheese, sourdough and fermented foods.

Permaculture Realfoods teacher Elisabeth Fekonia has been conducting lessons for the past 14 years.

When: Saturday at 9.30am and 1.30pm and Sunday at 9.30am and 1.30pm.

How much: $75 per session. Phone Ms Fekonia on 0432180523 to book.

Free yoga in the city

Saturday morning kicks off with yoga in an open and friendly environment led by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, with yogis of all experience invited.

Bring your own mat and start your weekend off in the most relaxing way possible with the passionate team, followed by coffee and breakfast at Lightbox.

When: Saturday at 6am.

How much: Free.

Moonlight Movies

Head to Moonlight Movies to enjoy some free family entertainment under the stars at Gladstone Regional Council's pop-up cinema.

Showing at Tondoon Botanic Gardens this weekend is Secret Life of Pets.

When: Saturday at 6.30pm.

How much: Free.

Ninja Challenge

Celebrate the end of Youth Week by finding your inner ninja warrior in a 12-challenge obstacle course.

Gladstone Ninja Challenge will have participants doing net crawls and wing swings as they tackle the course as individuals or in a team.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm.

How much: Varies. To buy tickets phone GECC on 49722822.

Miriam Vale mural painting

As part of Youth Week residents are invited to join a fun arts session at Miriam Vale Library.

Participants will have fun painting murals based on artworks by recent art competition winners.

Bring your friends and family along. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

When: Tomorrow 10am-noon.

How much: Free, bookings required. To book phone Sarah Johnstone on 49758105.

Discovery Coast markets

The Discovery Coast markets are on again this weekend at the SES grounds.

The marketrs showcase a huge variety of arts and crafts, novelty items, fresh produce and much more.

Come along for a relaxed Sunday with friends and family.

When: Sunday from 8am-noon.

How much: Free.