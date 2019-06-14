72 hours of things to do in gladstone

Calliope Twilight Markets

THE Calliope Twilight Markets return tonight from 5.30pm-8.30pm at Calliope Central.

This is a family friendly event bringing the community and local small business together.

There will be heaps of stalls, food and entertainment.

Pam Moore Carnival

ONE of regional Queensland's biggest netball carnivals is back.

The 2019 Pam Moore Carnival will be the biggest one yet with 95 teams taking to the Gladstone Netball Association courts at Memorial Park.

This year's carnival sees the addition of Fast Five netball to complement the traditional seven players a side format.

Junior and senior competition games start tomorrow from 9am with day one of the carnival wrapping up at about 8pm.

Sunday games will start at 8.30am until about 2pm with a presentation to follow.

There will be a Net Set Go Obstacle fun course held tomorrow morning at 10am.

Food, coffee and soft drinks will be available. Spectators welcome.

Animal rescue cent sale

THE Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will host a cent sale tomorrow at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

There will be more than 400 prizes up for grabs including a cake walk and multi-draw raffles.

Doors open at 11am for a 1pm start. Money raised will go towards feeding and veterinary expenses for more than 90 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens in the group's care.

Phone 0418792244 to reserve a table.

Mt Larcom Show Ball

THE 2019 Mount Larcom Show Ball is back.

Held prior to next weekend's Mt Larcom Show, the Show Ball gives a chance for people both young and old to frock up and impress the judges.

Judging will take place in the Queen, Princess, Junior Princess, Miniature Princess and also Prince and Junior Prince categories.

Held from 7pm tomorrow at the Mt Larcom Community Hall, tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

There will be supper served, raffle and lucky door prize. Phone 0429722268 for table bookings.

Rotary Charity Market

THE next Rotary Charity Market is taking place on Sunday from 7am-12.30pm at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.