72 Hours of things to do in Gladstone

ROCK ON: The 2018 Hotter than Hell tour attracted a big crowd to Marley Brown Oval.

Hotter Than Hell tour

A DOSE of late nineties and early 2000s alternative Australian rock will take over Marley Brown Oval tomorrow with the Hotter Than Hell tour coming to town.

Aussie rockers Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Bodyjar, 28 Days and Area-7 will be joined by Kiwi band Shihad to blast out some iconic tunes.

VIP tickets are already sold out but general admission and grandstand tickets are still available.

Spiderbait - Kram, Janet English and Damian Whitty. CONTRIBUTED

Visit the Harvey Road Tavern Facebook page for more information.

WHEN: From 2pm tomorrow at Marley Brown Oval.

COST: $79 general admission, $89 grandstand, VIP tickets sold out. 18+ event.

Visit hotterthanhell.oztix.com.au to purchase tickets.

Barra and Basstasstic Family Fishing Tournament

LAKE Awoonga will be in pristine shape this weekend and ready for anglers to test their luck and skill in the Barra and Basstasstic Family Fishing Tournament.

They'll be plenty of prizes on offer across a wide variety of categories and you don't have to catch a fish to win a prize.

Accommodation is available at Lake Awoonga Caravan and Camping Park, call 49750155.

NICE CATCH: Former Queensland cricketer Nathan Reardon with a classic Lake Awoonga barra. Contributed

Contact organiser Russell on 0427667173 for further information.

WHEN: Today from 6am until lunchtime Sunday.

COST: Seniors $70, Juniors $15. Nominations available up until noon tomorrow and can be made at the Lake Awoonga Caravan Park office.

Ice skating

ICE skating continues at Kirkwood Shopping Centre this weekend and will run until January 25.

Extra sessions will be held today, tomorrow and Sunday with 9.30am, 11am, 3.30pm, 5pm and 7pm timeslots.

Tickets are $16 for kids (under 18 years) and $20 for adults with optional extras hire.

The first day of ice skating in 2015. Mike Richards GLA111215ICES

All session times are subject to change so keep an eye on Gladstone Ice Skating on Facebook for the latest updates.

Call 0412344941 with credit card to secure your spot.

WHEN: Running until January 25 at Kirkwood Shopping Centre.

COST: $16 for kids (under 18 years) and $20 for adults.

Gladstone Gymnastics Club - Sign on and Come and Try day

THE award-winning Gladstone Gymnastics Club is holding its sign-on day tomorrow and is inviting anyone interested to come and check it out.

Running from 10am-noon there will be plenty of fun on offer during the morning.

Gladstone gymnastics are joining a state-wide campaign to encourage boys into the sport. Front: Charlie Little, Hayden Joseph, Kai Urane, Jack Walsh, Kaushika Alahakoon. Back: Hunter Roper, Charlie Smallcombe, Leif Elkins, Jonty Smallcombe, Ethan Sharpe. Mike Richards GLA030918GYMN

And for those who think gymnastics is only for girls, think again, there's a healthy contingent of male gymnasts at the club.

WHEN: Tomorrow 10am-noon.

COST: Free (annual membership fee is required).

Representative cricket

THE best of Gladstone cricket will take on Central Highlands at BITS Oval on Sunday.

Gladstone has named a strong team with a mixture of youth and experience.

David Heymer of The Glen Cricket Club in actions against Cap Coast on 17 February 2018. Heymer will captain the Gladstone side against Central Highlands at BITS Oval on Sunday. Matt Taylor GLA170218CRIC

Conditions are tipped to be hot and sunny but with a nice breeze to keep players and spectators feeling comfortable.

The match will be 40 overs per side.

WHEN: 9.30am Sunday at BITS Oval (Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island).

COST: Free.

Free live music

IF YOU can't make the Hotter Than Hell tour then check out bands at the Tannum Sands Hotel and Rocky Glen Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel will play host to the 2TBirds from 8-11pm tonight, the Pennies From Heaven from 8pm-midnight tomorrow and Scott Foden from 2-5pm on Sunday.

The Easy Tigers playing at LUMINOUS last year. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI

RGs will host Gridlock from 6pm tonight with the Easy Tigers playing from 6pm tomorrow and 1pm on Sunday.

COST: Free.