72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

FESTIVAL FAVOURITES: All Strings Attached will be playing at the 2018 Agnes Blues and Roots festival.

FESTIVAL FAVOURITES: All Strings Attached will be playing at the 2018 Agnes Blues and Roots festival.

Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival

Agnes Waters' biggest event of the year is back with the Blues, Roots and Rock Festival to be held across Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the SES grounds, Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy.

Featuring a star-studded line-up, including GANGgajang, Marshall and The Fro and 19Twenty, the weekend is sure to light up the town.

For more information, phone 0405 063 580.

Calliope Twilight Markets

The Calliope Twilight Markets are on again from 5.30pm, Friday, showcasing local artists, craftspeople, gardeners and musicians at Calliope Central shopping centre.

There's plenty to do for people of all ages, including eating, socialises and just sitting back and being entertained. For more information call 4975 6600.

MAXIM Swimwear Model Competition

Tannum Sands Pub will host the second heat of the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year Competition on Saturday night from 8.30pm.

The competition has a number of host venues that hold the model search to find winners to compete in the 2018 national finals.

There are three judging sections, with each participant allowed 60 seconds in each to present to the judges.

To register, visit www.asmy.com.au

Rugby treat

Rugby league fans are in for a treat on Saturday with Brisbane Valleys visiting for the annual challenge cup event.

Action starts from 8am with an under-6 match between the two local teams, Gladstone Valleys and Gladstone Wallabys, with the main game at 5pm.

Games will be held at Gladstone Valleys club off Aerodrome Rd, with entry open to the public.

Rotary Kmart Markets

Rotary's Kmart markets are on again from 7am, Sunday, morning at Stockland.

The all-weather markets will feature all the regular stalls including fruit and vegetables, toys, plants and bric-a-brac.