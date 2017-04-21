72 hours of things to do around Gladstone

Crustacean celebration

Got crabs? If not, there will be plenty scuttling about at the Tannum Crab Classic this weekend.

From 10 am - 8pm Sunday there will also be a Family Fun Day at the Tannum Sands Seagulls Rugby League Club, Dennis Park. For the ladies, from 7pm Saturday a Girl's Night Out fundraiser will be held at the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Get your foodie fix

Two words that go together like peas in a pod; fresh produce. To be held on Goondoon St on Saturday, not only will you be able to pick up some of the freshest peas around at the City Farmer's Markets, but also a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices, eggs, home-made arts and crafts, tea and more. To be the first to squeeze the avocados or snag the best dragon fruit, you will want to arrive about 8am, or earlier.

Calliope is calling

THE Calliope Rotary Markets, held at the Calliope RSL Hall, are only on once a month, with more than 40 market stalls to see. Kicking off at 8am to midday, check out some local art, fashion, jewellery, plants, home produce, all the candles you can imagine, soaps, crafts, home-wares and so much more. If you need further information, contact jess.charles@hotmail.com.

Sunday shopping

Decided to elope for the weekend and spend a few days lapping up the sun at Agnes Water? Head to the Discover Coast Markets on your way home. Get to the SES grounds early on Sunday morning and stock up on some fresh produce, books, arts and crafts, jewellery and a tonne of other goodies. Phone 0488 087 622 for information.

Nice cars

On Saturday from 6-8pm at the Petbarn carpark the Harbour City Auto Club are holding a car and bike meet.