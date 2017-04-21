27°
News

72 hours of things to do around Gladstone

21st Apr 2017 4:41 AM
TANNUM CRAB CLASSIC: Joseph Collaine won first place for his crab catch which weighed 2.085kg.
TANNUM CRAB CLASSIC: Joseph Collaine won first place for his crab catch which weighed 2.085kg. Paul Braven GLA200316CRAB

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Crustacean celebration

Got crabs? If not, there will be plenty scuttling about at the Tannum Crab Classic this weekend.

From 10 am - 8pm Sunday there will also be a Family Fun Day at the Tannum Sands Seagulls Rugby League Club, Dennis Park. For the ladies, from 7pm Saturday a Girl's Night Out fundraiser will be held at the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Get your foodie fix

Two words that go together like peas in a pod; fresh produce. To be held on Goondoon St on Saturday, not only will you be able to pick up some of the freshest peas around at the City Farmer's Markets, but also a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices, eggs, home-made arts and crafts, tea and more. To be the first to squeeze the avocados or snag the best dragon fruit, you will want to arrive about 8am, or earlier.

Calliope is calling

THE Calliope Rotary Markets, held at the Calliope RSL Hall, are only on once a month, with more than 40 market stalls to see. Kicking off at 8am to midday, check out some local art, fashion, jewellery, plants, home produce, all the candles you can imagine, soaps, crafts, home-wares and so much more. If you need further information, contact jess.charles@hotmail.com.

Sunday shopping

Decided to elope for the weekend and spend a few days lapping up the sun at Agnes Water? Head to the Discover Coast Markets on your way home. Get to the SES grounds early on Sunday morning and stock up on some fresh produce, books, arts and crafts, jewellery and a tonne of other goodies. Phone 0488 087 622 for information.

Nice cars

On Saturday from 6-8pm at the Petbarn carpark the Harbour City Auto Club are holding a car and bike meet.

Gladstone Observer
Casualisation, infrastructure raised at Labor jobs forum

Casualisation, infrastructure raised at Labor jobs forum

Politics at the pub gets tongues wagging as ALP seeks policy proposals before the next election.

Big prizes on offer at Boyne Tannum HookUp

HOOKUP MERMAIDS: Eliza McGuire, Niamh Clements and Kaylee Steele in the Seajay 550 Trojan that's up for grabs at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

HookUp to give away more than $250,000 in cash and prizes.

Flynn sitting squarely in Labor's sights

FOCUS ON FLYNN: Former Flynn candidate Zac Beers (left) and Senator Anthony Chisholm (centre) chat with a Gladstone resident.

LNP faces serious challenge from ALP at the next election.

Solar energy everyone's 'favourite political football'

BLUE SKIES: Andrew White has a passion for solar energy.

Talk on solar affects this man's business.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Unique Rural Oasis Top Spot

71 Herbertson Road, Calliope 4680

House 4 3 4 $680,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 71 Herbertson Rd, Calliope For Sale. First time to market in nearly 30 years is this unique country...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME??

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

BARGAIN BUY: $30K for 'rare' Gladstone region land

RARE CHANCE: There are blocks being auctioned off in Ubobo this weekend.

'Rare' vacant blocks in region selling for a bargain

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!