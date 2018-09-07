72 hours of things to do around Gladstone this weekend

MARKET DAY: Jasmin Kardum-Quill, Lucy Boyd and Jessie Williams at the PCYC markets.

MARKET DAY: Jasmin Kardum-Quill, Lucy Boyd and Jessie Williams at the PCYC markets. Mike Richards GLA090417PCYC

1. GOVHack in Gladstone

GLADSTONE LAN group is holding a weekend long event for anyone who wants to tap into the vast amount of information made available by governments.

Held at CQUniversity's new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) hub teams of people try to solve a real-world problems from publicly available government data.

The event is limited to 20 people ages 12 and over.

When: Friday 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am.

How much: Registration through Eventbrite.

2. Live at Library Square

FRIDAY lunch has never been more entertaining.

Head on down to Library Square on Goondoon St and enjoy free live entertainment as you move into the weekend.

When: Friday, 11.30am-2.30pm.

How much: Free.

3. Tribute to Creedance Clearwater Revival

HARVEY Road Tavern plays host to the Creedance Clearwater Revival Tribute, a tribute to the music of the legendary John Fogerty.

Party into the night with some of the band's iconic and much loved hits.

When: Saturday 8-11.30pm.

How much: Presale $10, $15 at the door.

4. Cabaret: Death by soprano

AN evening of fine dining, big laughs and operatic drama is on show at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Death By Soprano satirically catalogues operatic death scenes in an A-Z, cabaret romp through Operatic Occupational Hazards with a fun sensibility.

When: Saturday, 6.30pm.

How much: $55 per person.

5. Diamonds in the Sky

A MAJOR fundraiser for Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten, Diamonds in the Sky at Yaralla Sports Club ensures the future of the service.

The evening will include light canapes, live entertainment by Small Giants, lucky door prizes, multidraw raffle and more.

When: Saturday, 6.30-10.30pm.

How much: $85 per person (18+ only).

6. PCYC Markets

HELD ON the second Sunday of each month, the PCYC markets are on again this week.

Head on down and enjoy a variety of clothing, bric-a-brac, fruit, vegetables and more.

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm.

How much: Free.