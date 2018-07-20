72 Hours of things to do around Gladstone this weekend

LOCAL GOODS: There'll be plenty to browse at the Calliope Rotary Markets on Sunday at Calliope RSL Hall.

LOCAL GOODS: There'll be plenty to browse at the Calliope Rotary Markets on Sunday at Calliope RSL Hall. Matt Taylor GLA250218MARK

1. Pyjama Day Teddy Bear Sleepover

Gladstone Library will play host to its third annual teddy bear sleepover tonight.

With free pizza, stories and songs to keep everyone entertained, your teddy will enjoy a peaceful sleepover before you pick them up the next day.

When: Friday 6-7.30pm

How Much: Gold coin donation towards the Pyjama Foundation

2. July Roller Disco

Aimed at all ages, Gladstone PCYC will host the July Roll Back to the Future Roller Disco tonight.

The evening is a chance to unearth outfits from times gone by, with dress-ups encouraged and prizes on offer for best dressed.

When: Friday 6.30-9pm

How Much: $10 entry including skate hire. BYO socks

3. Christmas in July at South End, Curtis Island

Hop aboard the Curtis Ferry Service and cruise over to the Capricorn Lodge on Curtis Island for an evening of entertainment over a three-course roast meal.

There will be plenty of multi-draw raffles giving you the opportunity to win big. All proceeds from the festive fundraiser go towards the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

When: Saturday 5-11pm

How Much: $55 includes ferry ride and event ticket

4. Sydney Dance Company's ab [intra]

Sydney Dance Company has opened its 2018 season with the world premiere of Rafael Bonachela's ab [intra], Latin for "from within”.

Featuring Australia's best contemporary dancers, the collaboration between Bonachela and composer Nick Wales explores the depth of human impulse.

When: Saturday 7.30-9pm

How Much: Adults $49.90, Concessions $39

5. Calliope Rotary Markets

Calliope's RSL Hall will once again host the monthly Rotary Markets, with something for the whole family to enjoy.

There's plenty of stalls filled with local arts and crafts including clothes, plants, produce, linens and more to browse and buy.

When: Sunday 8am-noon

How Much: Free

6. Buddy Weston gig

Singer-songwriter Buddy Weston has written songs for iconic musicians such as Slim Dusty, and will be bringing his work to Bororen Community Hall.

A member of the Tamworth Hands of Fame memorial and winner of a golden guitar, Weston has toured both nationally and internationally, recording and performing.

When: Sunday, 1-4pm