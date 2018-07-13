72 hours of things to do across Gladstone this weekend

GOODS FOR SALE: Davie "Dingo" Bullock at the Gladstone Rotary Kmart markets.

GOODS FOR SALE: Davie "Dingo" Bullock at the Gladstone Rotary Kmart markets. Mike Richards GLA210517OUTA

1. Vinyl appreciation night

VINYL lovers unite at Crow Street Creative for the monthly appreciation night.

With exhibitions, workshops and demonstrations, there'll be plenty on for the whole family.

When: Friday, 6-9pm.

How much: Gold coin donation.

2. Acoustic guitar spectacular

LIBRARY Square will come alive with music as a ground of internationally recognised acoustic guitarists join together for a free community event.

Presented by Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the event features musicians Michael Fix, Andrea Valeri and Sarah Koppen.

When: Friday, 7.30pm.

How much: Free.

3. Turkey Beach Tractor Bash

HEAD down to Turkey Beach for the annual tractor bash, jam-packed with classic cars, trucks, bikes, hot rods and, of course, tractors.

The event will host a number of market stalls, plus there will be live entertainment, mower races and wood chopping.

When: Saturday from 8am.

How much: $2 entry (no EFTPOS available).

4. Cold Chisel revival

CHISEL Revived presents The Evolution of Jimmy Barnes at Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night.

The night will revive all of the unforgettable classic hits and iconic Aussie anthems that fans of the band will remember.

When: Saturday, 8-11pm.

How much: $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door.

5. Rotary Kmart Markets

KMART Stockland will again play host to the Rotary markets this weekend.

With plenty of bric-a-brac, toys, plants and fruit and veg for sale, head on down to grab a bargain and support a good cause.

When: Sunday.

How much: Free.

6. Discovery Coast Markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy.

When: Sunday.

How much: Free.