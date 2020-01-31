72 hours of fun things to do in Gladstone

Tracey French and Nicola Scurr are getting ready for the first CQ Beer and Cider festival on February 1.

Tap takeover

Ahead of Saturday’s CQ Beer and Cider Festival, Blackflag Brewing will have a tap takeover at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar. There will be live graffiti and a beer pong competition.

When: Today, 6pm.

Where: Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar

How much: Free entry.

CQ Beer and Cider Festival

The first CQ Beer and Cider Festival will feature live music, games, a vast selection of Australian breweries and ciders and food trucks. The 18+ event will feature acts from Chris Bax Entertainment, Redthorn, The Short Fall and DjB Emcee and DJ.

When: Tomorrow, 2pm-late

Where: Albion Park

How much: $35

Bushfire Benefit Concert

Enjoy live entertainment while kicking back at Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade tomorrow and help raise money for locals affected by bushfires. The event, organised by Boyne Tannum Arts, Business and Community, will feature local artists and bands, food trucks and other entertainment.

When: Tomorrow, 4-8pm

Where: Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade

H ow much: Free

DIPY Landscaping Series

Increase the value of your property in this four-week program. The program will cover landscape design, plant selection, zoning of plants, irrigation design and installation basics for just $10 for the four sessions.

When: Tomorrow, 8.30-11.30am.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, 672 Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

How much: $10 for the four sessions

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Family Fun Day

Come down to the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association to meet the new tennis team. Play free tennis and squash on the courts. There will be a sausage sizzle with a licensed bar.

When: Tomorrow, 3pm

Where: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association Glenlyon St

How much: Free

Sunday Sesh with Chris Bax

Eat, drink, unwind and relax at the Gladstone Yacht Club. Grab a bunch of mates for Yachties’ weekly Sunday Sesh. Musician Chris Bax will perform from 3-6pm.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm.

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar

How much: Free