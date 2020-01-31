72 hours of fun things to do in Gladstone
Tap takeover
Ahead of Saturday’s CQ Beer and Cider Festival, Blackflag Brewing will have a tap takeover at Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar. There will be live graffiti and a beer pong competition.
When: Today, 6pm.
Where: Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar
How much: Free entry.
CQ Beer and Cider Festival
The first CQ Beer and Cider Festival will feature live music, games, a vast selection of Australian breweries and ciders and food trucks. The 18+ event will feature acts from Chris Bax Entertainment, Redthorn, The Short Fall and DjB Emcee and DJ.
When: Tomorrow, 2pm-late
Where: Albion Park
How much: $35
Bushfire Benefit Concert
Enjoy live entertainment while kicking back at Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade tomorrow and help raise money for locals affected by bushfires. The event, organised by Boyne Tannum Arts, Business and Community, will feature local artists and bands, food trucks and other entertainment.
When: Tomorrow, 4-8pm
Where: Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade
H ow much: Free
DIPY Landscaping Series
Increase the value of your property in this four-week program. The program will cover landscape design, plant selection, zoning of plants, irrigation design and installation basics for just $10 for the four sessions.
When: Tomorrow, 8.30-11.30am.
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, 672 Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone
How much: $10 for the four sessions
Gladstone Tennis and Squash Family Fun Day
Come down to the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association to meet the new tennis team. Play free tennis and squash on the courts. There will be a sausage sizzle with a licensed bar.
When: Tomorrow, 3pm
Where: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association Glenlyon St
How much: Free
Sunday Sesh with Chris Bax
Eat, drink, unwind and relax at the Gladstone Yacht Club. Grab a bunch of mates for Yachties’ weekly Sunday Sesh. Musician Chris Bax will perform from 3-6pm.
When: Sunday, 3-6pm.
Where: Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar
How much: Free