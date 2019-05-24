72 HOURS: It's all about the 1770 Festival

FLASHBACK: Scenes from the 2018 re-enactment of Captain Cook's landing, held as part of Gladstone Region 1770 Festival.

1770 Festival - Day One

THE Gladstone Region 1770 Festival starts from 4pm today at the SES Grounds on Captain Cook Dr and shifts to Air Sea and Rescue Park at 5pm for Cook's landing re-enactment.

The re-enactment ceremony will run for about 40 minutes.

There will be a photo opportunity with the cast taking place at 5.40pm.

Entertainment will follow with day one of the festival wrapping up at 8pm.

There's plenty of colour on show during the 1770 Festival Street Parade. Contributed

1770 Festival - Day Two

DAY two of the festival kicks off tomorrow with the Harmony in Our Paradise street parade from 9am.

The parade will start from the 1770 Marina and continue to the festival grounds.

Spectators are encouraged to line the footpath and cheer on the floats.

The SES Grounds will be the central hub of the festival with its official opening taking place at 10am.

Creek to Coast stars Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn will take over the fishing precinct at 11am and 2pm, while motorcycle enthusiasts will enjoy the Wide Bay FMX at 11.15am, 2.15pm and 4pm.

Seven-time world champion surfer Layne Beachley will hold a surf workshop tomorrow and Sunday, as well as participate in surfing exhibitions.

The Kids Lantern Parade takes place at 6.45pm followed by fireworks at 7pm.

Entertainment will follow with day two wrapping up at 10pm.

CHAMPION: Seven-time world champion surfer Layne Beachley will appear at the 1770 Festival. Adam Yip

1770 Festival - Day Three

FITNESS gurus will be up early on Sunday to participate in the 1770 Festival Fun Run which has a prize pool of $1770.

The fun run starts at 8.30am and will feature three courses - 1770m, 4.8km and 7.7km - suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Prize money is available in a number of categories.

Costumes are encouraged with a prize for best crazy costume.

Presentation of awards will take place afterwards on the festival's main stage at the SES Grounds and all participates will have a chance to win random draw prizes.

Wide Bay FMX will be back at it at 9.40am, 11am and 2.10pm, as will Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn at 11am.

The famous Vanilla Slice War will take place at 10.30am offering someone a chance to be crowned king or queen of the vanilla slice.

Entertainment and other activities will be happening around the festival grounds throughout Sunday afternoon.

The festival fun will close at 4pm.

A shuttle bus will operate throughout the three days with a minimum cost of $2.

Amusement rides, food stalls, retail alley, fashion parade, surfboard swap meet and cultural celebrations are just some of the other attractions on offer at this year's festival.

For tickets and information go to visitagnes1770.com.au/1770-festival.

Calliope Rotary Market

THE Calliope RSL Hall will host markets on Sunday from 8am-noon.

There will be local arts and crafts, a free Devonshire morning tea with new and regular customers welcome.

Horse sports

THE Gladstone Horse Performance Club is hosting a barrel racing competition tomorrow from 1pm.

The event will be held at 137 Pony Club Rd, South Trees.

It's free to enter for spectators .

There will be a canteen offering refreshments.

For riders, day memberships for $10 are available with $5 nomination fee.

For more information, contact Rebekah on 0488995900.

Rebekah McDermott competing in the adults barrel racing competition. Matt Taylor GLA090319HORSE

GECC's Little Day Out

GLADSTONE Entertainment Convention Centre's hall and foyer will come alive on Sunday as Under Eight's Week wraps up.

Beginning at 10am, the event will be jam-packed with activities, games, interactive fun and giveaways.

Fun includes the Walk Through Safari Trail and performances by Dinkum Dinosaurs and Mr Snot Bottom.

Cost is $5. Tickets can be purchased by visiting gladstoneentertainment.com or by calling 49722822.