CHALLENGE: The Holt Bolt Course is coming to Gladstone on March 17
News

72 Hours in Gladstone

16th Mar 2018 6:30 PM

Shave for a Cure Events

Friday - Coffee Club Grand Hotel 3-4pm

Saturday - Stocklands Kin Kora and Tannum Sands Hotel, 11am to 1pm

Holt Bolt Fundraiser

Inflatable obstacle course at Meteors Sports Grounds. 4CC live broadcast and sausage sizzle. Funds raised to support Gladstone's Special Olympics athletes.

Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum

7 Exhibitions including Celebration of 70 Years of Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, World War 1 at Sea and Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica.

Miss Hawaiin Tropics Heat 2

Live entertainment, free hot nibbles, cash and prizes. To get involved call Krystle on 49721200

 

Tannum Sands Hotel Live Music

Leeroy Trump & The Unwanted Sons of Donald. A rich blend of blues, reggae and rock. Saturday 8.45pm - 12.45am

Gladstone Maritime Museum

Guided tours aboard HMAS Gladstone will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm. Entry is $10 adults and $5 for children under the age of 14. EFTPOS is not available on board and enclosed footwear must be worn or sandals with a heel strap.

