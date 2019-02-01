72 HOURS: Find out what's happening across the region

SNEAK PEEK: Uncover the inner workings of the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend.

Dance the week away at the Boyne Valley Disco

Ubobo Memorial Hall will hot up the Boyne Valley Disco this weekend, and the whole community is invited.

Entry includes a spaghetti bolognese and ice cream cone for dinner, with plenty of music, dancing and fun.

When:

Friday, 6pm.

How much:

$5 per person.

Yoga in the city and Fresh Produce Market

Back by popular demand, the fresh produce market will be on again straight after Yoga in the City in the courtyard of Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar.

Saturday morning kicks off with with yoga in an open and friendly environment led by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, with yogis of all experience invited.

Stick around afterwards as locally sourced fruit and veg goes on sale alongside fresh floral arrangements by Little Bloom Room.

When:

Saturday, 6am-7am and 7am-12pm.

How much:

Tickets for yoga available at epicyogalifestyle.com

Behind the curtain at

GECC Open Day

Ever wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre?

Head on down to the open day packed with performances, workshops, tours, displays and more.

When:

Saturday, 10am-3pm.

How much:

Free with bookings required.

Florian 'Venom' Kohler performs trick shots

Six-time Guinness world record holder and world-renowned pool trick shot artist Florian "Venom” Kohler will perform at Gladstone Eight Ball Association this weekend.

In what's touted as the last opportunity to see him in Queensland, you won't want to miss this action-packed show.

When:

Saturday, 7pm.

How much:

Pre-purchase $25, at the door $35.

Sunday sessions at Rocky Glen Hotel Motel

Head on down to RG's to see out your weekend with live on-stage entertainment. Central Queensland cover band Cheap Talk are backing up from their Saturday night performance with a second gig on Sunday afternoon, the perfect way to head back in to the working week.

When:

Sunday, 1-5pm.

How much:

Free.