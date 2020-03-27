Menu
POLICE ASSAULT: A man had too much to drink following a long work shift.
Crime

72-hour work week ends badly for machine operator

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A LONG week at work ended badly for a machine operator when he drank too much and ended up obstructing police.

Justin Charles Wright, 48, in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday submitted a written plea of guilty to charges of commit public nuisance and obstruct police.

The court was told that following a disturbance, Wright walked down the road intimidating multiple people.

Police found him shirtless as he swore and approached officers in an aggressive manner. Wright became involved in a struggle with police before he hit one officer.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said his client had returned home from night shift after a 72-hour work week and started drinking.

Mr Mitchell said Wright consumed far more alcohol than usual and acted completely inappropriately and “out of character”, for which his client was remorseful.

Wright was fined $700, no conviction was recorded.

