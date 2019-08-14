Menu
Senior Adult's Hand on the Steering Wheel
71-year-old’s surprise reason for drink driving

Annie Perets
14th Aug 2019 4:41 PM
A PENSIONER who was caught driving while more than two times over the legal alcohol limit told police "when you get to 71 you don't give a f***."

Fred Border pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to drink driving.

He smelled of liquor when stopped by police in Coombabah about 6pm on July 26 and blew a reading of 0.128, the court was told.

Prosecutor Paula Cochrane said Border told police he consumed "too many Tooheys Extra Dry" and "when you get to 71 you don't give a f***."

Border, who has hearing difficulties, told the court about his driving history while representing himself.

"I've had one parking ticket in my driving experience," Border said.

Magistrate Kerry Magee gave Border reasons why he should care about driving while under the influence.

"When you drive with a blood-alcohol content, your ability to control that car is affected," Ms Magee said.

"You are lucky no accident was caused and nobody was injured.

"There's a serious potential for adverse consequences."

Border was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

