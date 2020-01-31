70yo chops off ponytail for a good cause

IT took eight years to grow his hair and only 30 seconds to chop off but Miriam Vale man Bo Te Aho said it was all for a good cause.

Three weeks ago, Bo Te Aho started chemotherapy after battling prostate cancer on and off for 10 years.

Yesterday, at Mandy’s Hair Workz, Mr Te Aho made the big decision to cut his long hair off before it fell out from treatment.

There was no sadness from Mr Te Aho, instead he just felt “light”.

The 70-year-old will donate his hair to CQUniversity, where it will be used to create a wig for someone with cancer.

“I feel good because it’s for a good cause,” Mr Te Aho said.

Bo Te Aho at Mandy's Hair Workz

“I also feel a lot cooler.”

Mr Te Aho, with his wife Irene, was all laughs and smiles but it hasn’t been easy for the couple of nearly 50 years.

Mr Te Aho said he’s had a few knock-backs in recent years, but he takes every day as it comes.

“There was a little black dog on my shoulder but we still get up everyday,” Mr Te Aho said.

“I may have lost my hair, I haven’t lost my sense of humour, that’s what keeps me going.”

To raise awareness for prostate cancer, Mr Te Amo has created a fundraiser which supports the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Irene and Bo Te Aho at Mandy's Hair Workz

He is raising funds for prostate cancer research and so far, has raised more than $950 towards his $1500 goal.

Mr Te Aho wanted to remind other men to get regular check-ups and to double check their PSA numbers.

To donate, visit haveagoforprostatecancer.everydayhero.com/au/bo-s-fundraiser-for-prostate-cancer.