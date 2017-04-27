27°
$70B gas sites ready for new government restrictions

Tegan Annett
| 27th Apr 2017 4:16 PM
A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.
A plant operator working at one of APLNG's new gas processing facilities.

GLADSTONE'S three LNG export plants could face tough new restrictions as the Australian Government cracks down on international gas exports.

The Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism, to be in place by July, will give the government the power to impose export controls on companies when there is a shortfall of gas supply in the domestic market.

The looming shortfall has put a spotlight on Gladstone's three $70 billion LNG sites.

Yesterday owners of QCLNG, APLNG and GLNG welcomed the new measures.

"It is unacceptable for Australia to become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, but not have enough domestic supply for Australian households and businesses,” Mr Turnbull said.

Australia Pacific LNG chief executive Warwick King said the site completed more than 100 domestic gas transactions in the past six months. Chairman of QCLNG owner Shell Zoe Yujnovich said the company understood the need for affordable gas.

"This is why Shell has sought to sell gas to local customers, recently signing contracts with electricity generators, manufacturers and gas retailers - in fact the company's QCLNG venture now supplies 11% of east coast demand,” Ms Yujnovich said.

She added access to onshore gas reserves in Victoria and New South Wales was also vital to ease tension among gas customers.

Santos, which uses the most domestic gas to fill its international exports, said in a media statement the company would supply more gas to the domestic market than it purchases for its share of LNG exports.

Gladstone Observer
