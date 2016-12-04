$700K Gladstone project will open next week

CONSTRUCTION on Gladstone's pump track is nearing completion, with an official start date set for December 18.

But for local kids preparing their bikes, scooters and skateboards, they will get the opportunity to burn around the track from December 9.

The Cairns-based company World Trail was awarded the $700,000 contract in October and has worked hell-for-leather to get Australia's largest pump-track ready for the school holidays.

Contractors are currently laying asphalt and installing drainage at the site before a final touch of landscaping completes the project.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it had always been his goal to get the track ready for use before Christmas.

"(World Trail) has worked their guts out by working around the clock to finish the track," he said.

"This will be the biggest asphalt pump-track in the country and I know the guys at World Trail wanted to use us as an example, as a showcase, so they can go after other jobs.

"Once it's complete I think you'll find families from Mackay to Hervey Bay will consider bringing their kids here over the holidays...the pump-track will pay for itself in the first six weeks."

As a parent who has travelled plenty of kilometres to take his kids to skate parks around the state, Cr Burnett said once kids "get wind of the new pump-track in Gladstone" they'll beg their parents to bring them here.

"I'm calling on all kids from Mackay, Emerald, Biloela and as far as Hervey Bay to beg your parents to come," Cr Burnett said.

"We've been marketing it around the state and I think I've probably told ever major BMX rider and magazine from around the country about it."

Cr Burnett is planning on going after some big names in BMX to come to the official opening and has already secured world class BMX and professional downhill mountain bike rider Graeme Mudd.