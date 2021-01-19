$700,000 windfall for eight CQ race clubs

Four CQ race clubs will be upgrading their infrastructure after sharing in $700,000 in grants funding.

Eight Central Queensland race clubs will share in nearly $700,000 worth of infrastructure funding from the State Government’s Country Racing Program.

The big winner is the Emerald Jockey Club with $470,000 for a new racecourse mower, fertilising and spraying equipment, an irrigation upgrade and tie-up stalls.

Bluff Blackwater Amateur Race Club will receive nearly $200,000 for a new public address system, perimeter fencing for the horse float area and to refurbish its tie-up stalls.

Yeppoon Turf Club will receive $40,000 to upgrade its chute and Clermont Race Club $10,000 for fencing.

In Gladstone there is funding for culvert repairs, Alpha is set for a track upgrade, Aramac Racing Club received funding for a firewall for shed development and Barcaldine will receive funding for a new judges tower.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said racing was part of the region’s economy as well as community life, especially in some of the smaller and more isolated towns.

“Apart from supporting local clubs and improving facilities for trainers, jockeys, owners and racegoers, these grants will generate work for local tradies in these communities,” she said.

The $700,000 is part of $2.8 million worth of grants being distributed statewide to some of Queensland’s smallest and most remote country race clubs.

Racing Minister Grace Grace announced the grants to 37 country clubs from Mareeba in the north to Betoota in the south-west.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Country Racing Program provides critical infrastructure funding across the state to improve and enhance our non-TAB racing clubs and their communities,” Ms Grace said.

“Our Country Racing Program provides security and continuity to the country racing community up to 2023 by funding race meetings, prize money and racing infrastructure, repairs and maintenance.”