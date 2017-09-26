70 PICS: 1770 goes wild for Today Show broadcast

A SEVEN kilogram red emperor and an Agnes Water Bakery lamb shank pie could be the way to Karl Stefanovic's heart.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the TV star declared Agnes Water the "perfect place for a honeymoon" after the region left the Today Show hosts and crew in awe during their live broadcast yesterday.

Karl said the visit was all about "selling Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy".

During their overnight stay, he fitted in time to go fishing and enjoy a pie at Agnes Water.

"What a place!

'You go fishing and land a 7kg emperor, it doesn't get much better than that," he said.

"I had an Agnes Water Bakery lamb shank pie and it was one of the best pies I've ever eaten."

Karl Stefanovic at Seventeen Seventy: Karl Stefanovic said "it doesn't get any better than this" when asked about his experiences at the coastal town.

Co-host Lisa Wilkinson said she would be back to Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy after their beachside broadcast

"This is the perfect place for a holiday," she said.

The locals lived up to the spot's strong reputation as one of the friendliest places in Australia.

"I can't believe the size of the crowd, it's off the charts," Lisa said.

More than 200 people tried to get their faces and signs on TV, some holding up 'Nanna Val Rocks' and 'We love you Sabine'.

Attending the live broadcast paid off for the Williams family, who were $1270 richer after the show.

Cash Treasure Hunt: Cousins Lucy Williams, Tom Williams and Kate Williams won a total of $1270 in the hunt, wrapping up the morning's excitement. Mel Williams is the mother of Tom and Kate.

Mel Williams' children Lucy and Tom and Mel's sister-in-law Emma Williams' daughter Kate won between $350 and $700 each in a treasure hunt during the broadcast.

"This is our first day of our holiday and what a great way to start it," Mel said.

Gold Coast mum Angie Kruger said it was great to see the region her family holidayed at every year gaining national attention.

Ms Kruger - whose sons Axan, 2, and York, 1, are TV personality's Sonia Kruger's nephews - said they timed their holiday to Seventeen Seventy so they could watch the Today Show live.

"The beach is beautiful and it's a lovely break from the Gold Coast," she said.

"We've been coming here for years and about six months ago we bought a holiday house here at Seventeen Seventy."

Debbie O'Flaherty, who is part of the committee organising the three-week 2020 Captain Cook Festival to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the explorer's arrival, handed the TV presenters flyers and shirts promoting the event.

"My husband has been coming here since he was a small boy. If it weren't for him I wouldn't have a clue about this place," she said.

"This is just such a beautiful place, we're so passionate about it and we just want to share it with more people."

Cr Burnett was at the foreshore at 5.15am welcoming the TV crew after meeting them for dinner on Monday night.

"We've had some tough times here ... We need to get the word out this is the greatest place in Queensland and Australia to have a holiday," he said.

The visit was the result of a collaborative effort between the council, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, and businesses including Gladstone Ports Corporation.