Coronavirus - COVID-19
Coronavirus - COVID-19
Health

70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

by Cloe Read
28th Mar 2020 11:43 AM

QUEENSLAND'S number of coronavirus cases has surged by 70 bringing the state's total to 625.

Three of those cases are currently in intensive care.

 

Health Minister Steven Miles this morning said more Queenslanders across the state can now see a doctor without leaving their home due to a boost in telehealth services.

"Queensland Health has increased capacity of telehealth services to a patient's home significantly from 90 up to 1600 users online at any one time," he said.

"Our plan to treat people at home is a good one.

"This huge increase in online appointments will decrease the number of patients who need to physically present at hospitals."

Mr Miles said as of midnight tonight people returning from overseas will be forcibly quarantined in hotels to reduce the risk of transmission.

 

 

 

