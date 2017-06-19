$6m on the table for job creating projects in Gladstone

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development Anthony Lynham announce $6 million for Gladstone projects as part of the Works for Queensland program. Pictured with deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillors Desley O'Gradey, Rick Hansen and Kahn Goodluck.

THERE were six million reasons for acting Gladstone region mayor Chris Trevor to say thank you eight times in three minutes today.

Minister for State Development Anthony Lynham flew in to Gladstone to announce the State Government's $6 million boost for the region in the Works for Queensland program.

"Creating local jobs" was the phrase on everyone's lips as Gladstone's state member and councillors said the funding would help ease our city's growing unemployment problem.

$6m for Gladstone projects

Speaking at Lions Park, where a $3.3 million revamp will soon take place, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher declared the program would create more jobs for locals.

The funding is on top of $6 million that was given to Gladstone Regional Council last year to help fund upgrades and projects in the region.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development Anthony Lynham announce $6 million for Gladstone projects as part of the Works for Queensland program. Pictured with deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillors Desley O'Gradey, Rick Hansen and Kahn Goodluck. Mike Richards GLA190617FUND

Acting Gladstone region mayor Chris Trevor said the first round of funding supported upgrades to Lions Park, Tom Jeffrey Park in Agnes Water, a Mount Larcom redevelopment and road resurfacing.

"This will ease the squeeze when it comes to supporting local rate payers at a time when we're on our knees begging for mercy so far as jobs are concerned," Cr Trevor said.

Cr Trevor said the funding could bring forward projects in the council's long term plan.

Asked when a new application would be made for the additional $6 million for Gladstone projects, Cr Trevor said, "Four words, as soon as possible".

Member for Gladstone Mr Butcher said the more projects the council applies for as part of the new funding, the better.

"What we're doing here is cutting the red tape, now the council gives us their application, we'll assess it, approve it and the money goes straight into the bank," Mr Butcher said.

"Gladstone is suffering at the moment, and even if it's only 30-40 jobs, that's food on the table for those families.

"My goal is to create hundreds of jobs, but we'll assess each project when the application is made."

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham said the funding would jump start job-creating projects.