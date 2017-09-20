$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready' projects

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett with the community groups that successfully took a share in the $6 million Works for Queensland program.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett with the community groups that successfully took a share in the $6 million Works for Queensland program. Mike Richards GLA190717WORK

A CASH splash worth $6 million has left Gladstone's community groups and council feeling proud with long-awaited projects and upgrades now funded.

The successful groups and upgrades in the 2017 Works for Queensland Program were announced this week.

The program has funded nine projects in Gladstone.

The criteria for the program was for it to be a council or not-for-profit community group project, to employ local people, and to be shovel ready.

All projects are expected to be delivered within two years.

Here's how the $6m will be spent:

Gladstone Kart Club: $200,000 to construct upgraded canteen facilities at the club.

Bray Park Pump Track and Skate Park: $885,000 for an active recreation space for Boyne Island/Tannum Sands by replacing the existing skate park and building an interconnecting new pump track.

Recycle Glass for Pipe Bedding - Laydown slab: $300,000 to use recycled glass from Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility as pipe bedding sand for a concrete laydown slab at Benaraby Landfill.

Calliope and District Multi Purpose Facility: $800,000 for the construction of the initial stages of a multi-purpose facility at Bunting Park.

Western Suburbs Swimming Pool: $220,000 to install solar power and upgrade aging facilities and equipment.

Footpath and pavement renewals: $2.19 million to upgrade footpaths and pavements at seven sites in the region.

Bunting Park Dog Agility Area: $60,000 to develop a new off-leash dog agility/exercise area including hurdles, obstacles and ramps.

Marley Brown Oval Multi Purpose Facility: $987,000 to build a multi-purpose facility at the Gladstone Coal Exporters Complex (incorporating Marley Brown Oval). Upgrades include a 650m2 single-storey building, double the existing toilet block in size, add female and male toilets and a disability facility, internal and external storage rooms, change rooms, showers, a community room and cleaners room.

Harbour City BMX Club: $350,000 for a major track upgrade with a 5m starting hill, extra length and lighting that allows the club to host national events.