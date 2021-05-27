6C drop: Queenslanders brace for sudden cold snap

Parts of Queensland that are normally balmy even this time of year are about to see temperatures plummet by up to 6C below the average, as a cold snap hits.

The winter chill is kicking in early this year, with Queenslanders urged to brace themselves for frosty mornings for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology said a cold snap should be expected over the next few days.

"We have got a cool change moving across Queensland over the next few days, a high pressure is building across the state and directing a cool and dry air mass over much of the state in the next few days," she said.

"Minimum temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days, particularly across the southern and southeast interior where widespread morning frost is expected from tomorrow morning."

Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 10-11C in Brisbane over the weekend, while similar minimums are also expected on the Sunshine Coast.

Tooowomba is expected to drop to 3C on Friday, while Chinchilla will have a minimum of just 1C and Stanthorpe will be 0C.

Cold weather in Stanthorpe. Picture: Peter Wallis

From Saturday morning areas including Mackay and Townsville will see a significant drop in minimum temperatures, with temperatures expected to drop several degrees below May averages.

The minimum temperature in Mackay on Saturday will be just 11C (6C below the May average), while Townsville will drop to 13C (5C below the May average).

"It will just be a brief decrease in those minimum temperatures, with a general recovery expected through the end of the weekend and into next week as we get a little bit more moisture returning into the air," Ms Wong said.

The cold snap news comes as BOM also announces a warmer winter is expected for most parts of the country.

"Most Australians are in for a warmer than average winter, according to the latest seasonal outlook released today by the Bureau of Meteorology," BOM report.

"The Winter Climate Outlook shows night-time temperatures will be warmer than average for the majority of the country. Coastal areas in particular could experience days which are warmer than average.

"Although winter is the dry season in Northern Australia it could have more rain than usual over the coming months, while parts of southern Australia could be drier than average."

Elsewhere in Queensland, BOM has also issued a hazardous surf warning on Thursday for the southern coast of the state.

The swell is expected to have a height of 2-3 metres, and was generated by strong winds near New Zealand earlier in the week.

"This hazardous surf warning is expected to continue through Friday and potentially into the weekend as well," Ms Wong said.

"Over the weekend we will expect to see a significant southerly swell begin to develop around the southern Queensland coast from another low pressure system developing near New Zealand in the eastern Tasman Sea."

Originally published as 6C drop: Queenslanders brace for sudden cold snap