$69 fares, routes return in Virgin comeback

VIRGIN Australia will release 125,000 cheap airfares at 11am today as part of a massive 'comeback' sale to celebrate the resurrection of the airline.

The airline's 12-hour 'Because Everyone Loves a Comeback' sale, will start at 11am today with tickets from $69 and business class from $250.

It coincides with the announcement that an extra 17 domestic routes will restart by August 4.

Flights to Newcastle, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hamilton Island, Maroochydore, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Proserpine, and Mount Isa will takeoff.

Virgin Australia Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the return of the Virgin Australia Happy Hour sale was a win for travellers as the tourism industry begins to see signs of recovery with state and territory border restrictions starts to ease.

"We know that Aussies are getting itchy feet and are eager to explore the country so this sale makes it easy for customers to plan and book their trip, as well as supporting our local tourism industry," he said.

Mr MacLeod said flights to a number of holiday destinations in Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory would resume.

"We're pleased to have continued our collaborative effort with the Federal Government to reintroduce some services as we start to see confidence return, and as each State and Territory comes closer to finalising their plans for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of borders," he said.

"Many of our aircraft have been parked and our teams are preparing them to return to the skies, and with the increase in flights we're announcing today, we're looking forward to serving our guests as they travel to visit family and friends, or take a well-deserved break."

Virgin Australia has also introduced additional safety and wellbeing measures to minimise risks associated with COVID-19, and to help guests feel comfortable and confident when flying.

One-way fares from Brisbane to Newcastle will start from $119 and Brisbane to Proserpine at $135.

It comes after last week's announcement that Bain Capital has been selected as the new owner to fly Australia's second-largest carrier into the future.

Virgin Australia is also waiving any change fees for bookings made between today and September 30, 2025, including unlimited changes to booking dates.

Originally published as $69 fares, routes return in Virgin comeback