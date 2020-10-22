Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly Lower Clarence man has pleaded guilty to supplying and cultivating marijuana
An elderly Lower Clarence man has pleaded guilty to supplying and cultivating marijuana
Crime

68-year-old pleads guilty to marijuana supply, cultivation

Jarrard Potter
21st Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Oct 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 68-YEAR-OLD Lower Clarence man found in possession of marijuana with a street value of more than $160,000 has faced court.

Geoffrey Hills appeared in Maclean Local Court on Friday for sentence after pleading guilty to supplying between an indictable and commercial quantity of marijuana for financial gain, cultivation of a prohibited plant between a small and an indictable quantity and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The court heard that officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District executed a search warrant on Hills' Lower Clarence address on July 7 this year, where 44 marijuana plants were found, including 16 large plants and around 4.1kg of marijuana leaf, all with an estimated street value of $160,000. Police also found $9400 in cash, which Hills admitted was from the sale of the drug.

Hills' solicitor Greg Coombes submitted that while court documents describe the set up as a hydroponic operation, it lacked the sophisticated watering systems required for such a description.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the amount of marijuana involved and the nature of the operation indicated a significant involvement in the supply of a prohibited drug.

"Whatever your personal view of the drug is, it is still illegal and supplying a prohibited drug is a very serious offence," Ms Crittenden said.

The magistrate said Hills made candid admissions to police on the day of the search that he lived on a pension and found it difficult to survive, and that supplying marijuana for financial gain was a significant aggravating factor of the offences.

Hills was sentenced to a nine-month intensive corrections order, which included 100 hours community service. He was also placed on a two-year community corrections order.

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coastal views editors picks maclean maclean court maclean local court marijuana supply supply prohibited drug
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        From the Editor’s Desk: Gladstone election debate

        News The Observer is tonight bringing you a local debate. Here’s how you can get involved.

        Gladstone’s Grand Final day party woes: Showers on the way

        Premium Content Gladstone’s Grand Final day party woes: Showers on the way

        Weather The weather outlook is not promising for backyard parties.

        Child falls two storeys onto West Gladstone garage

        Premium Content Child falls two storeys onto West Gladstone garage

        News Paramedics are responding to a West Gladstone address after a young boy has fallen...

        FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s Election Debate tomorrow

        FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s Election Debate tomorrow

        News GLADSTONE candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head in The...