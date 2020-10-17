Menu
The Westpac Chopper on scene to transport a Lawrence man whose car fell from jacks onto him this morning.
68-year-old man pinned under car flown to Lismore

Adam Hourigan
17th Oct 2020 1:14 PM
A LAWRENCE man has been flown to Lismore after an incident while working on his car on a property near Lawrence.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter reports that it was tasked at 1130 this morning to the property following a report of a man pinned underneath his car after the car he was working on fell off the jacks.

Local residents reported multiple ambulances at the scene to treat the man, and ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 68yo male.

He is suffering from chest injuries and was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

It came just hours before power lines came down on the Pringles Way north of the village, cutting electricity to more than 500 in the area north of Lawrence. Authorities said the two incidents are unrelated.

