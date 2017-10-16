68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 60 jobs taking applications right now.

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

"Businesses are (also) welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.

"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."

TRAINEESHIPS AND APPRENTICESHIPS

1. APPRENTICESHIP- HAIRDRESSER (BARBER)

Stu's Styles For Men Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34495483…

2. APPRENTICESHIP - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRICIAN

ACES Gladstone

https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/apprentice-automot…/1162215348…

GENERAL VACANCIES

1. CASUAL RETAIL ASSISTANT

Pillow Talk Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34603699…

2. WARRANTY ADMINISTRATION CLERK

Anderson's Auto City Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34546372…

3. CLINIC ADMINISTRATION OFFICER / SCREENER

Sonic Health Plus Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

4. SKILLED LABOURERS

Celotti Workforce Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/28…/htcauyvewhqe7hgnyhjpeajawy…

5. CASUAL SALES ASSISTANT

Lorna Jane Gladstone

https://lornajane.bigredsky.com/page.php…

6. LABOURERS

Cement Australia (Engage Us) Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34562297…

7. INFRASTRUCTURE LABOURERS

Workforce Solutions Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/62…/mtkk5rlgkosenbwj2wolehdzlm…

8. LABOURER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280106769…

9. CARPENTERS 5 POSITIONS

Neato Employment Agnes Water/Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280091397…

10. TRADE ASSISTANT

Workforce Solutions Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/62…/mtkk5rlgkosenbwj2wolehdzlm…

11. TRADE ASSISTANTS

Decmil Group (QGC PROJECT TEAM)

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604704…

12. CASUAL LIQUOR TEAM MEMBER

BWS Kirkwood

https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

13. DANGEROUS GOODS DRIVER

Toll Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34597346…

14. ES EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT

Advanced Personnel Management Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/ES-Employment-Consultant-36d2148b6f89…

15. PARTS INTERPRETER (CSR)

Komatsu Gladstone

https://app.revelian.com/komatsu/ap65227…

16. RETAIL STORE MANAGER

Spendless Shoes Gladstone

https://www.spendless.com.au/careers

17. PERSONAL CARER

Bluecare Gladstone

https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

18. FOOD & BEVERAGE ATTENDANTS

Ribs and Rump Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34589511…

19. OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/OpsSupervisorGladstoneOct17…

20. EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT (DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES)

Advanced Personnel Management Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34590360…

21. CASUAL PLANT OPERATOR

Kempe Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34578321…

22. PLANT OPERATOR

Decimal Group (QGC PROJECT TEAM)

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604800…

23. TEAM LEADER

Multicap Gladstone

http://multicap.applynow.net.au/…/M616-team-leader-gladston…

24. ROSTERING OFFICER

Multicap Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34572881…

25. HEAVY DUTY/ DANGEROUS GOODS VEHICLE DRIVER

Coogee Chemicals Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34635031…

26. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

27. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN- MECHANICAL

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

28. MACHINERY OPERATORS

Loader

Backhoe

Excavator (up to 40 t)

Water Truck

QCCS Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34601210…

29. EOI BOILERMAKERS & MECHANICAL FITTERS

Lend Lease Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34623008…

30. SERVICE ADVISOR

Gladstone Motorcycles Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34632080…

31. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER

Coles Gladstone

http://search.colescareers.com.au/…/trade-qualified-baker-c…

32. SHIPS AGENCY OPERATIONS MANAGER

Wilhelmsen Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34606206…

33. SUPERVISOR OPERATIONAL SERVICES

Gladstone Hospital Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34615952…

34. INSULATION SUPERVISOR

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34602764…

35. MC LOG TRUCK DRIVER

Corbets Group Gladstone

https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/mc-log-truck-drive…/1162633963…

36. REHABILITATION & INJURY MANAGEMENT ADVISOR

Gladstone Regional Council Gladstone

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154465344…/edit

37. DIESEL FITTERS

ALE Gladstone

http://jobsearch.ale-heavylift.com/…/…/Diesel-Mechanic/4599…

38. HYUNDAI SALES SPECIALIST

Nissan Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34632237…

39. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR

Relationships Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34587870…

40. SITE SUPERVISOR - CIVIL

QCCS Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34601424…

41. EOI CASUAL DECKHAND

Sealink Gladstone

https://sealink.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…

42. ASIAN COOK

Thai Basement Restaurant Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34640981…

43. ADVANCED RIGGERS

Decimal Group (QGC Project Team)

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604766…

44. DIESEL FITTER - FLEET

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34587583…

45. BABYSITTER FOR 2 CHILDREN

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.care.com/…/looking-for-a-babysitter-f…/13304649…

46. SUSPENSION TECHNICIAN / MECHANIC

Fulcrum Suspensions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34623988…

47. BEAUTY THERAPIST

Belle Ame Beautique Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637099…

49. CLINICAL CARE COORDINATOR (AGED CARE)

New Auckland Place Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34619236…

50. FIELD ENGINEER - CIVIL

DT Professional Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34631411…

51. CASUAL REGISTERED NURSE

Blue Care Gladstone

https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

52. SENIOR ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENTATION & CONTROLS ENGINEER

Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637252…

53. SENIOR EDUCATOR

Goodstart Kin Kora

https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/KIN-KORA-Sen…/435849400/…

54. RESORT ATTENDANT

Delaware North Heron Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34619665…

55. PHARMACIST MANAGER

Priceline Pharmacy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34636743…

56. MAINTENANCE IMPLEMENTATION SUPERINTENDENT

Orica Yarwun

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34599509…

57. SUPPORT & OPERATIONS MANAGER

Endeavour Foundation Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34642283…

58. DIESEL FITTER / CRANE FITTER

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34199357…

59. SENIOR FIELD SERVICE ENGINEER

Honeywell Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637668…

60. SOUS CHEF & CHEF DU PARTIE

Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa 1770

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34630155…

61. APPRENTICESHIP - HAIRDRESSER (BARBER)

Stu's Styles For Men Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34495483…

62. PRINCIPAL

Bororen State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

63. OPERATIONAL SERVICES OFFICER - MENU MONITOR

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

64. SCHOOLS OFFICER - GROUNDS & FACILITIES

Gladstone South State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

65. EXPERIENCED OPERATORS -

Excavator And Grader Final Trim, Truck Drivers For Truck And Trailer And/Or Semi-Tipper, Pipelayer/Labourers

Blomfield Excavations Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/blomfield-excavations-gla…/

66. BOILERMAKER

Mick Mannion Fabrications

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/mick-mannion-fabrications…/