68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
"Businesses are (also) welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.
"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."
TRAINEESHIPS AND APPRENTICESHIPS
1. APPRENTICESHIP- HAIRDRESSER (BARBER)
Stu's Styles For Men Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34495483…
2. APPRENTICESHIP - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRICIAN
ACES Gladstone
https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/apprentice-automot…/1162215348…
GENERAL VACANCIES
1. CASUAL RETAIL ASSISTANT
Pillow Talk Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34603699…
2. WARRANTY ADMINISTRATION CLERK
Anderson's Auto City Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34546372…
3. CLINIC ADMINISTRATION OFFICER / SCREENER
Sonic Health Plus Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/…
4. SKILLED LABOURERS
Celotti Workforce Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/28…/htcauyvewhqe7hgnyhjpeajawy…
5. CASUAL SALES ASSISTANT
Lorna Jane Gladstone
https://lornajane.bigredsky.com/page.php…
6. LABOURERS
Cement Australia (Engage Us) Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34562297…
7. INFRASTRUCTURE LABOURERS
Workforce Solutions Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/62…/mtkk5rlgkosenbwj2wolehdzlm…
8. LABOURER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280106769…
9. CARPENTERS 5 POSITIONS
Neato Employment Agnes Water/Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280091397…
10. TRADE ASSISTANT
Workforce Solutions Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/62…/mtkk5rlgkosenbwj2wolehdzlm…
11. TRADE ASSISTANTS
Decmil Group (QGC PROJECT TEAM)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604704…
12. CASUAL LIQUOR TEAM MEMBER
BWS Kirkwood
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…
13. DANGEROUS GOODS DRIVER
Toll Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34597346…
14. ES EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT
Advanced Personnel Management Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/ES-Employment-Consultant-36d2148b6f89…
15. PARTS INTERPRETER (CSR)
Komatsu Gladstone
https://app.revelian.com/komatsu/ap65227…
16. RETAIL STORE MANAGER
Spendless Shoes Gladstone
https://www.spendless.com.au/careers
17. PERSONAL CARER
Bluecare Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
18. FOOD & BEVERAGE ATTENDANTS
Ribs and Rump Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34589511…
19. OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/OpsSupervisorGladstoneOct17…
20. EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANT (DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES)
Advanced Personnel Management Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34590360…
21. CASUAL PLANT OPERATOR
Kempe Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34578321…
22. PLANT OPERATOR
Decimal Group (QGC PROJECT TEAM)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604800…
23. TEAM LEADER
Multicap Gladstone
http://multicap.applynow.net.au/…/M616-team-leader-gladston…
24. ROSTERING OFFICER
Multicap Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34572881…
25. HEAVY DUTY/ DANGEROUS GOODS VEHICLE DRIVER
Coogee Chemicals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34635031…
26. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN - MECHANICAL
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
27. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN- MECHANICAL
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
28. MACHINERY OPERATORS
Loader
Backhoe
Excavator (up to 40 t)
Water Truck
QCCS Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34601210…
29. EOI BOILERMAKERS & MECHANICAL FITTERS
Lend Lease Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34623008…
30. SERVICE ADVISOR
Gladstone Motorcycles Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34632080…
31. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER
Coles Gladstone
http://search.colescareers.com.au/…/trade-qualified-baker-c…
32. SHIPS AGENCY OPERATIONS MANAGER
Wilhelmsen Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34606206…
33. SUPERVISOR OPERATIONAL SERVICES
Gladstone Hospital Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34615952…
34. INSULATION SUPERVISOR
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34602764…
35. MC LOG TRUCK DRIVER
Corbets Group Gladstone
https://www.gumtree.com.au/…/mc-log-truck-drive…/1162633963…
36. REHABILITATION & INJURY MANAGEMENT ADVISOR
Gladstone Regional Council Gladstone
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29154465344…/edit
37. DIESEL FITTERS
ALE Gladstone
http://jobsearch.ale-heavylift.com/…/…/Diesel-Mechanic/4599…
38. HYUNDAI SALES SPECIALIST
Nissan Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34632237…
39. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR
Relationships Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34587870…
40. SITE SUPERVISOR - CIVIL
QCCS Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34601424…
41. EOI CASUAL DECKHAND
Sealink Gladstone
https://sealink.expr3ss.com/jobDetails…
42. ASIAN COOK
Thai Basement Restaurant Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34640981…
43. ADVANCED RIGGERS
Decimal Group (QGC Project Team)
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34604766…
44. DIESEL FITTER - FLEET
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34587583…
45. BABYSITTER FOR 2 CHILDREN
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.care.com/…/looking-for-a-babysitter-f…/13304649…
46. SUSPENSION TECHNICIAN / MECHANIC
Fulcrum Suspensions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34623988…
47. BEAUTY THERAPIST
Belle Ame Beautique Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637099…
49. CLINICAL CARE COORDINATOR (AGED CARE)
New Auckland Place Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34619236…
50. FIELD ENGINEER - CIVIL
DT Professional Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34631411…
51. CASUAL REGISTERED NURSE
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
52. SENIOR ELECTRICAL INSTRUMENTATION & CONTROLS ENGINEER
Resourceful Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637252…
53. SENIOR EDUCATOR
Goodstart Kin Kora
https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/KIN-KORA-Sen…/435849400/…
54. RESORT ATTENDANT
Delaware North Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34619665…
55. PHARMACIST MANAGER
Priceline Pharmacy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34636743…
56. MAINTENANCE IMPLEMENTATION SUPERINTENDENT
Orica Yarwun
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34599509…
57. SUPPORT & OPERATIONS MANAGER
Endeavour Foundation Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34642283…
58. DIESEL FITTER / CRANE FITTER
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34199357…
59. SENIOR FIELD SERVICE ENGINEER
Honeywell Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34637668…
60. SOUS CHEF & CHEF DU PARTIE
Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa 1770
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34630155…
62. PRINCIPAL
Bororen State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
63. OPERATIONAL SERVICES OFFICER - MENU MONITOR
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
64. SCHOOLS OFFICER - GROUNDS & FACILITIES
Gladstone South State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
65. EXPERIENCED OPERATORS -
Excavator And Grader Final Trim, Truck Drivers For Truck And Trailer And/Or Semi-Tipper, Pipelayer/Labourers
Blomfield Excavations Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/blomfield-excavations-gla…/
66. BOILERMAKER
Mick Mannion Fabrications
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/mick-mannion-fabrications…/