67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.

"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."

JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES

1. COMMUNITY RELATIONS OFFICER

Gladstone Community Linking Agency

http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Community-Relations-Officer-Job-Ad-270218.pdf



2. SENIOR FINANCE OFFICER

Gladstone Community Linking Agency

http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/senior-finance.jpg



3. COUNSELLOR, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN

Roseberry QLD (Headspace) Gladstone

https://www.roseberry.org.au/careers



4. ELECTRICIANS x 2 (SHIPLOADING)

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_Electrical_Tradesperson_%28Shiploading%29_CHO1855-0218_CHO1374-0218.pdf



5. LUBRICATION TECHNICIAN

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_Lubrication_Technician_CHO1848-0218.pdf



6. SENIOR PRACTICE RECEPTIONIST

Fanelli Dental Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35621854?cid=advfb



7. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Gladstone Gymnastics

http://gladstonegymnastics.org.au/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/HR-Officer.pdf



8. LOCUM REGISTERED RADIOGRAPHER

Private Advertiser

A private advertiser in the Gladstone Region is looking for a Locum Registered Radiographer to take plain x-rays over a period of 4 weeks

(mid March- mid April )

The hours can be negotiated, however it would be ideal to be available 12 hours, across a span of 3 days per week.

In addition some light administration duties will also be involved.



Please send a cover letter including your availability, along with a resume and any questions to the manager.

boynetannum@hotmail.com



9. FIRST CLASS SHEET METAL WORKERS

Kaefer Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35654554?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-5997858



10. MC TRUCK DRIVER

B & K Bulk Haulage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35652448?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6085129



11. STORE MANAGER

Rivers Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35649554?pos=1&tier=no_tier&type=standard&userqueryid=177566788306179953



12. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISORS

UGL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35647214?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6155475



13. CEC ACCREDITED ELECTRICIAN

Daniel Shea Electrical & Solar Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35623992?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6259117



14. PIPE FITTERS / WELDERS

Walz Group is currently seeking suitably experienced Pipe Fitters/Welders for current site works in the Gladstone Region.

Candidate must (as a minimum) have all of the following:

• Details of trade qualifications and experience on work sites

• Current EWP Ticket

• Current RIO Tinto Yarwun and QAL Site Inductions

• Current QAL/BSL/RTAY Medipass

• Working at Heights and Confined Space (Current within 2 years of attainment)

• Must be capable to weld to MMAW and GTAW standards.

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to:

• Work safely and comply with all site policies and procedures

• Ability to work well within a team

• Experience in site shut down works and construction experience

Local based candidates only - no LAHA or travel is to be paid by the employer.

All applicants must submit a CV outlining qualifications and current work experience. Provide colour copies front and back of your licenses, qualifications and tickets. Applications will be considered strictly confidential.

Preferred method of application:

On-line at www.walzgroup.biz and go to Careers / Apply On-line

OR email: employment@walzgroup.biz

Please quote reference number WALZFB1801 when applying.

Only those applicants with relevant qualifications and site inductions will be considered and those shortlisted will be contacted.



15. CASUAL ADMINISTRATOR / RECEPTIONIST

ALE Heavylift Gladstone

https://jobsearch.ale-heavylift.com/jobs/job/Casual-AdministratorReceptionist/4678?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



16. WEEKEND SPORTS CAMERA OPERATOR

Seven Network Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35631680?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



17. PROCESS OPERATOR

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/jobs/vacancies/2915312614960198~1/edit



18. FIELD SERVICE FITTER

Entire Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35620303?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6583451



19. WORKSHOP SUPERVISOR

Buslink Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35641400?type=promoted&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7568035



20. APPRENTICESHIPS x 2

FITTER & TURNER

BOILERMAKER

Berg Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35617900?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7625943



21. TEACHER - AMEP

CQU Gladstone Campus

https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/teacher-amep



22. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR HAIRDRESSING

CQU Gladstone Campus

https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/32319-casual-teacher-tutor-hairdressing



23. CASUAL BARBERING TEACHER

CQU Gladstone Campus

https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/32243-casual-barbering-teacher



24. CABINET MAKER

KBL Installations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35613375?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7739449



25. TECHNICAL SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE - ALUMINA PROCESSING CHEMICALS

Technology Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35614382?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8088004



26. PLANT OPERATOR

Stiller's Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35613443?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8199837



27. ADVANCED RIGGERS

Kaefer Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35612309?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8269808



28. LOCAL AREA COORDINATOR _ NDIS, LAC, PITC

Carers Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35611266?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8310746



29. E & I PLANNER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job?ref=200220080#/job-search-results?page=1&order=Title&selectLocations=QLD+-+Central+Coast&selectLocations=QLD+-+Regional&transform=t1&searchBy=advancedSearch



30. MECHANICAL FITTER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job?ref=200216613#/job-search-results?page=1&order=Title&selectLocations=QLD+-+Central+Coast&selectLocations=QLD+-+Regional&transform=t1&searchBy=advancedSearch



31. BOILERMAKERS & WELDERS

Kaefer Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35611150?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8389320



32. FITTER & TURNER

Berg Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35610767?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8630937



33. INTERMEDIATE OR SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

LBS Accountants Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35609843?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8692634



34. TELECOMMUNICATION TECHNICIAN

Quadnet Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35607806?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8753176



35. STOCKPILE DOZER OPERATOR

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35606605?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8823642



36. ACCREDITED EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST

Active Physio Health Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35601748?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8902865



37. MOBILE FORKLIFT MECHANIC

Toyota Material Handling Gladstone

http://careers.toyotamaterialhandling.com.au/job/mobile-forklift-mechanic-field-service-gladstone-qld-australia-kc000460/473fbf9d-1751-11e8-829f-bc764e1156ea?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



38. MOBILE TYRE TECHNICIAN

Goodyear Gladstone (Callemondah)

https://jobs.goodyear.com/job/Gladstone-%28Callemondah-Dve_%29-Tyre-Technician-Moblie-Gladstone-QLD/459848200/?locale=en_US



39. BRANCH MANAGER

Commonwealth Bank Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35548173?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



40. TYRE TECHNICIAN / TYRE FITTER

Bob Jane TMart Gladstone

https://bobjane.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=354&s=239&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



41. LOCOMOTIVE DRIVER

Aurizon Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35573370?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



42. LOCOMOTIVE MAINTAINER

Aurizon Callemondah Gladstone

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/493/new/en/job/671458/locomotive-maintainer-callemondah



43. HUMAN RESOURCES PARTNER

Aurizon Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35574702?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau



44. EOI SCAFFOLDER SUPERVISORS

Cape Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35658022?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0053314



45. SENIOR CASE MANAGER - DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT

SERVICES

Max Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35655660?type=standout&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0109543



46. ADMIN ASSISTANT

JWB Constructions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35654840?type=standout&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0205829



47. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRICIAN

Rio Tinto Yarwun

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35638649?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0286325



48. CASE COORDINATOR

IPA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657975?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0365623



49. TRAUMA COUNSELLOR

IPA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657943?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0434481



50. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR

IPA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657931?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0544562



51. CASUAL COMMIS CHEF

Oak and Vine Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35652012?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0589973



52. CHEF

The Dock Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35495444?type=promoted&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0794142



53. AIR CONDITIONING / REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN

Cutuli Electrical Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/cutuli-electrical-pty-ltd-gladstone-12-air-conditioning-and-refrigeration-technician/



54. QUALIFIED AUTO ELECTRICIAN

ACES Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/automotive-commercial-electrical-services-gladstone-qld-australia-12-qualified-auto-electrician-immediate-start/



55. BOILERMAKER

TMW QLD Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/tmw-qld-gladstone-qld-australia-12-boilermaker/



56. ADMINISTRATION / ACCOUNTS OFFICER

Cutuli Electrical Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/cutuli-electrical-pty-ltd-gladstone-qld-australia-13-administration-accounts-officer/



57. OIL & GAS CONSTRUCTION SAFETY COORDINATOR

Aurecon Gladstone

https://www.flexcareers.com.au/jobs/oil-gas-construction-safety-coordinator-aurecon-australia-queensland?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Indeed



58. TRADE COUNTER SALES

Actrol (Reece Group) Gladstone

https://reece.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/ReeceCareers/job/QLD---Gladstone---7a-Helen-Street/Trade-Counter-Sales---Actrol-Gladstone_R-00002756-1?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed



59. AREA MANAGER

Bunzl Gladstone

http://bunzlcareers.com.au/Vacancies/4034129/title/Area-Manager?__jbsrc=C46FF565-A675-4BEA-8674-C2EFE1A50892



60. LINESPERSON

Downer Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/cw/en/job/546609/linesperson?source=IND



61. ADVANCED RIGGER - ORICA SHUTDOWN

Downer Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/cw/en/job/546903/orica-shutdown-advanced-rigger-casual



62. EOI FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/4029638/title/Final-Trim-Grader-and-Excavator-Operators



63. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3889628/title/Civil-Site-Project-Engineers



64. PLUMBERS - TRADE QUALIFIED

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3852665/title/Plumbers-Trade-Qualified



65. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter



66. RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT WORKERS

Anglicare Gladstone

https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/work-with-us/job-listing/



67. EOI WORK IN DISABILITY SERVICES (NDIS)

Anglicare Gladstone

https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/work-with-us/job-listing/