67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now
With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.
"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."
JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES
1. COMMUNITY RELATIONS OFFICER
Gladstone Community Linking Agency
http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Community-Relations-Officer-Job-Ad-270218.pdf
2. SENIOR FINANCE OFFICER
Gladstone Community Linking Agency
http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/senior-finance.jpg
3. COUNSELLOR, MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN
Roseberry QLD (Headspace) Gladstone
https://www.roseberry.org.au/careers
4. ELECTRICIANS x 2 (SHIPLOADING)
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_Electrical_Tradesperson_%28Shiploading%29_CHO1855-0218_CHO1374-0218.pdf
5. LUBRICATION TECHNICIAN
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Advertisement_Lubrication_Technician_CHO1848-0218.pdf
6. SENIOR PRACTICE RECEPTIONIST
Fanelli Dental Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35621854?cid=advfb
7. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
Gladstone Gymnastics
http://gladstonegymnastics.org.au/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/HR-Officer.pdf
8. LOCUM REGISTERED RADIOGRAPHER
Private Advertiser
A private advertiser in the Gladstone Region is looking for a Locum Registered Radiographer to take plain x-rays over a period of 4 weeks
(mid March- mid April )
The hours can be negotiated, however it would be ideal to be available 12 hours, across a span of 3 days per week.
In addition some light administration duties will also be involved.
Please send a cover letter including your availability, along with a resume and any questions to the manager.
boynetannum@hotmail.com
9. FIRST CLASS SHEET METAL WORKERS
Kaefer Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35654554?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-5997858
10. MC TRUCK DRIVER
B & K Bulk Haulage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35652448?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6085129
11. STORE MANAGER
Rivers Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35649554?pos=1&tier=no_tier&type=standard&userqueryid=177566788306179953
12. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISORS
UGL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35647214?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6155475
13. CEC ACCREDITED ELECTRICIAN
Daniel Shea Electrical & Solar Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35623992?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6259117
14. PIPE FITTERS / WELDERS
Walz Group is currently seeking suitably experienced Pipe Fitters/Welders for current site works in the Gladstone Region.
Candidate must (as a minimum) have all of the following:
• Details of trade qualifications and experience on work sites
• Current EWP Ticket
• Current RIO Tinto Yarwun and QAL Site Inductions
• Current QAL/BSL/RTAY Medipass
• Working at Heights and Confined Space (Current within 2 years of attainment)
• Must be capable to weld to MMAW and GTAW standards.
Applicants must demonstrate the ability to:
• Work safely and comply with all site policies and procedures
• Ability to work well within a team
• Experience in site shut down works and construction experience
Local based candidates only - no LAHA or travel is to be paid by the employer.
All applicants must submit a CV outlining qualifications and current work experience. Provide colour copies front and back of your licenses, qualifications and tickets. Applications will be considered strictly confidential.
Preferred method of application:
On-line at www.walzgroup.biz and go to Careers / Apply On-line
OR email: employment@walzgroup.biz
Please quote reference number WALZFB1801 when applying.
Only those applicants with relevant qualifications and site inductions will be considered and those shortlisted will be contacted.
15. CASUAL ADMINISTRATOR / RECEPTIONIST
ALE Heavylift Gladstone
https://jobsearch.ale-heavylift.com/jobs/job/Casual-AdministratorReceptionist/4678?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
16. WEEKEND SPORTS CAMERA OPERATOR
Seven Network Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35631680?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
17. PROCESS OPERATOR
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/jobs/vacancies/2915312614960198~1/edit
18. FIELD SERVICE FITTER
Entire Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35620303?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-6583451
19. WORKSHOP SUPERVISOR
Buslink Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35641400?type=promoted&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7568035
20. APPRENTICESHIPS x 2
FITTER & TURNER
BOILERMAKER
Berg Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35617900?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7625943
21. TEACHER - AMEP
CQU Gladstone Campus
https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/teacher-amep
22. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR HAIRDRESSING
CQU Gladstone Campus
https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/32319-casual-teacher-tutor-hairdressing
23. CASUAL BARBERING TEACHER
CQU Gladstone Campus
https://www.cqu.edu.au/about-us/structure/organisation/jobs-at-cquniversity/vacancies/vacancy-items/tafe-teachers/32243-casual-barbering-teacher
24. CABINET MAKER
KBL Installations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35613375?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-7739449
25. TECHNICAL SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE - ALUMINA PROCESSING CHEMICALS
Technology Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35614382?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8088004
26. PLANT OPERATOR
Stiller's Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35613443?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8199837
27. ADVANCED RIGGERS
Kaefer Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35612309?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8269808
28. LOCAL AREA COORDINATOR _ NDIS, LAC, PITC
Carers Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35611266?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8310746
29. E & I PLANNER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job?ref=200220080#/job-search-results?page=1&order=Title&selectLocations=QLD+-+Central+Coast&selectLocations=QLD+-+Regional&transform=t1&searchBy=advancedSearch
30. MECHANICAL FITTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job?ref=200216613#/job-search-results?page=1&order=Title&selectLocations=QLD+-+Central+Coast&selectLocations=QLD+-+Regional&transform=t1&searchBy=advancedSearch
31. BOILERMAKERS & WELDERS
Kaefer Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35611150?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8389320
32. FITTER & TURNER
Berg Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35610767?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8630937
33. INTERMEDIATE OR SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
LBS Accountants Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35609843?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8692634
34. TELECOMMUNICATION TECHNICIAN
Quadnet Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35607806?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8753176
35. STOCKPILE DOZER OPERATOR
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35606605?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8823642
36. ACCREDITED EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST
Active Physio Health Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35601748?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-8902865
37. MOBILE FORKLIFT MECHANIC
Toyota Material Handling Gladstone
http://careers.toyotamaterialhandling.com.au/job/mobile-forklift-mechanic-field-service-gladstone-qld-australia-kc000460/473fbf9d-1751-11e8-829f-bc764e1156ea?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
38. MOBILE TYRE TECHNICIAN
Goodyear Gladstone (Callemondah)
https://jobs.goodyear.com/job/Gladstone-%28Callemondah-Dve_%29-Tyre-Technician-Moblie-Gladstone-QLD/459848200/?locale=en_US
39. BRANCH MANAGER
Commonwealth Bank Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35548173?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
40. TYRE TECHNICIAN / TYRE FITTER
Bob Jane TMart Gladstone
https://bobjane.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=354&s=239&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
41. LOCOMOTIVE DRIVER
Aurizon Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35573370?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
42. LOCOMOTIVE MAINTAINER
Aurizon Callemondah Gladstone
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/493/new/en/job/671458/locomotive-maintainer-callemondah
43. HUMAN RESOURCES PARTNER
Aurizon Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35574702?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
44. EOI SCAFFOLDER SUPERVISORS
Cape Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35658022?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0053314
45. SENIOR CASE MANAGER - DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT
SERVICES
Max Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35655660?type=standout&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0109543
46. ADMIN ASSISTANT
JWB Constructions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35654840?type=standout&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0205829
47. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRICIAN
Rio Tinto Yarwun
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35638649?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0286325
48. CASE COORDINATOR
IPA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657975?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0365623
49. TRAUMA COUNSELLOR
IPA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657943?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0434481
50. RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR
IPA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35657931?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0544562
51. CASUAL COMMIS CHEF
Oak and Vine Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35652012?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0589973
52. CHEF
The Dock Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35495444?type=promoted&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-0794142
53. AIR CONDITIONING / REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN
Cutuli Electrical Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/cutuli-electrical-pty-ltd-gladstone-12-air-conditioning-and-refrigeration-technician/
54. QUALIFIED AUTO ELECTRICIAN
ACES Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/automotive-commercial-electrical-services-gladstone-qld-australia-12-qualified-auto-electrician-immediate-start/
55. BOILERMAKER
TMW QLD Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/tmw-qld-gladstone-qld-australia-12-boilermaker/
56. ADMINISTRATION / ACCOUNTS OFFICER
Cutuli Electrical Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/cutuli-electrical-pty-ltd-gladstone-qld-australia-13-administration-accounts-officer/
57. OIL & GAS CONSTRUCTION SAFETY COORDINATOR
Aurecon Gladstone
https://www.flexcareers.com.au/jobs/oil-gas-construction-safety-coordinator-aurecon-australia-queensland?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Indeed
58. TRADE COUNTER SALES
Actrol (Reece Group) Gladstone
https://reece.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/ReeceCareers/job/QLD---Gladstone---7a-Helen-Street/Trade-Counter-Sales---Actrol-Gladstone_R-00002756-1?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed
59. AREA MANAGER
Bunzl Gladstone
http://bunzlcareers.com.au/Vacancies/4034129/title/Area-Manager?__jbsrc=C46FF565-A675-4BEA-8674-C2EFE1A50892
60. LINESPERSON
Downer Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/cw/en/job/546609/linesperson?source=IND
61. ADVANCED RIGGER - ORICA SHUTDOWN
Downer Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/cw/en/job/546903/orica-shutdown-advanced-rigger-casual
62. EOI FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/4029638/title/Final-Trim-Grader-and-Excavator-Operators
63. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3889628/title/Civil-Site-Project-Engineers
64. PLUMBERS - TRADE QUALIFIED
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3852665/title/Plumbers-Trade-Qualified
65. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter
66. RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT WORKERS
Anglicare Gladstone
https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/work-with-us/job-listing/
67. EOI WORK IN DISABILITY SERVICES (NDIS)
Anglicare Gladstone
https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/work-with-us/job-listing/