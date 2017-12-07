Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Critical' Gladstone patient airlifted from Curtis Island

The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn.
The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
Sarah Steger
by

A 66-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man was airlifted to hospital last night.

An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said the older man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellow Patch, Cape Capricorn before 7.30pm.

The spokesperson said the man was rescued after he started showing symptoms of a suspected allergic reaction after he waded in the water nearby.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton for medical observation.

The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn.
The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Updates to follow.

Topics:  emergency gladstone hospital racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rescue mission

Gladstone Observer
'We love you': Wife of missing coach pleads for public's help

'We love you': Wife of missing coach pleads for public's...

The 45-year-old Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing.

'Perfect storm': Volunteer's drunken fight-night stains clean record

Stock image.

Orion Brown was described as a quiet young man by his lawyer.

Mike's fighting spirit earns him the nod

HUMBLED: Mike Koens says every volunteer should be recognised for their community work.

Mike Koens has been nominated for Australian of the Year.

Why we love living in the Gladstone region

MOVING OUT: Wendy Marsten, Gena Hitzke and Colleen Tribe from Roseberry House prepare to move next year.

The Observer caught up with the staff at Roseberry House.

Local Partners