'Critical' Gladstone patient airlifted from Curtis Island

The 66-year-old Gladstone man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellowpatch, Cape Capricorn. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

A 66-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man was airlifted to hospital last night.

An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said the older man was retrieved from his 35 foot vessel at Yellow Patch, Cape Capricorn before 7.30pm.

#caprescue #RACQ Rescue 300 is tasked to a critical patient having an allergic reaction on a boat off Curtis Island pic.twitter.com/9QFd9tBDVp — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) December 6, 2017

The spokesperson said the man was rescued after he started showing symptoms of a suspected allergic reaction after he waded in the water nearby.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton for medical observation.

Updates to follow.