A moment to soak it all in — Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin. Picture: Michael Klein
A moment to soak it all in — Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

66 most moving AFL Grand Final photos

by Ben Waterworth
30th Sep 2019 11:39 AM

It's the two-hour period every AFL players aspires to experience. And Richmond lapped it up for the second time in three seasons.

The Tigers made the most of their post-match premiership triumph, after defeating the GWS Giants by 89 points at the MCG on Saturday.

From the final siren to the eerie party at an empty MCG - and a crazy Swan Street sandwiched in the middle - these are the 66 most powerful photos from the 2019 AFL Grand Final day.

THE FINAL SIREN

The two stars found each other on the final siren — Jack Riewoldt and Dustin Martin. Picture: Phil Hillyard
The two stars found each other on the final siren — Jack Riewoldt and Dustin Martin. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

 

 

It was great to see members from outside the 22, like Noah Balta, celebrate with their Tigers teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone
It was great to see members from outside the 22, like Noah Balta, celebrate with their Tigers teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone

 

Retired Tiger Shaun Grigg was the reason Marlion Pickett came to Richmond — so he was pretty popular post-game. Picture: Michael Klein
Retired Tiger Shaun Grigg was the reason Marlion Pickett came to Richmond — so he was pretty popular post-game. Picture: Michael Klein

 

Alex Rance struggled to hide his emotions post-game. Picture: Mark Metcalfe
Alex Rance struggled to hide his emotions post-game. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

 

 

THE DAIS

 

The Norm Smith medallist is a man of few words. But when he speaks, everyone listens to Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge
The Norm Smith medallist is a man of few words. But when he speaks, everyone listens to Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge

 

 

 

A special moment for Jack Riewoldt and daughter Poppy.
A special moment for Jack Riewoldt and daughter Poppy.

 

The biggest cheer was saved for Marlion Pickett.
The biggest cheer was saved for Marlion Pickett.

 

Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick with a top cup lift — and Maureen Hafey was just as excited. Picture: Michael Willson
Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick with a top cup lift — and Maureen Hafey was just as excited. Picture: Michael Willson

 

Champions. Premiers. Picture: Jason Edwards
Champions. Premiers. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

The moment you work the entire year for. Picture: Ryan Pierse
The moment you work the entire year for. Picture: Ryan Pierse

THE MOST BRUTAL VIEWING

Adam Kennedy was one of several inconsolable Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Adam Kennedy was one of several inconsolable Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

As soon as the cup was lifted, the Giants headed for the exit. Picture: Phil Hillyard
As soon as the cup was lifted, the Giants headed for the exit. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

Brent Daniels and Aidan Corr leave the field dejected. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Brent Daniels and Aidan Corr leave the field dejected. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THE LAP OF HONOUR

Two premiership medallions, two Norm Smith medals — life’s good for Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge
Two premiership medallions, two Norm Smith medals — life’s good for Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge

 

Reckon Jack enjoyed this moment. Picture: Matt King
Reckon Jack enjoyed this moment. Picture: Matt King

 

A beautiful moment as Marlion Pickett celebrates his remarkable achievement with his family. Picture: Mark Stewart
A beautiful moment as Marlion Pickett celebrates his remarkable achievement with his family. Picture: Mark Stewart

 

 

The formidable trio making confetti snow angles — Dylan Grimes, David Astbury and Alex Rance. Picture: Quinn Rooney
The formidable trio making confetti snow angles — Dylan Grimes, David Astbury and Alex Rance. Picture: Quinn Rooney

 

 

Mackenzie Cotchin getting the ride of her life. Picture: Michael Klein
Mackenzie Cotchin getting the ride of her life. Picture: Michael Klein

 

 

A touch of the cup. Picture: Michael Dodge
A touch of the cup. Picture: Michael Dodge

IN THE RICHMOND ROOMS

Almost ready for the famous song. Picture: Michael Willson
Almost ready for the famous song. Picture: Michael Willson

 

And, boy, was it belted out. Picture: Michael Dodge
And, boy, was it belted out. Picture: Michael Dodge

 

Dustin Martin with long-time manager Ralph Carr — plus a can. Picture: Mark Stewart
Dustin Martin with long-time manager Ralph Carr — plus a can. Picture: Mark Stewart

 

Always a Tiger great — injured Giant cuddles former coach Damien Hardwick. Picture: Michael Willson
Always a Tiger great — injured Giant cuddles former coach Damien Hardwick. Picture: Michael Willson

 

Marlion Pickett kisses his dad Thomas, who flew from WA to see his son play. Picture: Michael Klein
Marlion Pickett kisses his dad Thomas, who flew from WA to see his son play. Picture: Michael Klein

 

 

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick takes a brief moment to soak in what he’s just achieved. Picture: Michael Klein
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick takes a brief moment to soak in what he’s just achieved. Picture: Michael Klein

 

INSIDE THE GIANTS' ROOMS

GWS Giants players Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene dejected in the rooms. Picture: Phil Hillyard
GWS Giants players Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene dejected in the rooms. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

 

 

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw console GWS Giants player Stephen Coniglio. Picture: Phil Hillyard
North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw console GWS Giants player Stephen Coniglio. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

MEANWHILE, ON SWAN STREET …

Thing got loose. Picture: David Crosling
Thing got loose. Picture: David Crosling

 

Yep, pretty loose. Picture: David Crosling
Yep, pretty loose. Picture: David Crosling

 

 

Dangerously loose. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Dangerously loose. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

 

 

This fan’s sign sums it all up. Picture: Darrian Traynor
This fan’s sign sums it all up. Picture: Darrian Traynor

LET THE PARTY BEGIN

The dynamic duo before being presented to the masses at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein.
The dynamic duo before being presented to the masses at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein.

 

A rock star reception for Bachar Houli. Picture: Mark Stewart
A rock star reception for Bachar Houli. Picture: Mark Stewart

 

 

What a sight. Picture: Jason Edwards
What a sight. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

 

Reckon this guy made the right call? Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam
Reckon this guy made the right call? Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam

 

Party. Officially. Underway. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam
Party. Officially. Underway. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam

 

Richmond celebrates with the crowd. Picture: Jason Edwards
Richmond celebrates with the crowd. Picture: Jason Edwards

 

Onto the after-party … Picture: Michael Klein
Onto the after-party … Picture: Michael Klein

 

Yep, that’s your cup, Shane. Picture: Michael Klein
Yep, that’s your cup, Shane. Picture: Michael Klein

 

 

THE (PRIVATE) AFTER PARTY

Dusty kicks off the more private celebrations. Picture: Michael Willson
Dusty kicks off the more private celebrations. Picture: Michael Willson

 

 

‘Yellow and Black’, one more time. Picture: Michael Willson
‘Yellow and Black’, one more time. Picture: Michael Willson

 

 

Trent Cotchin started a conga line. Picture: Daniel Carson
Trent Cotchin started a conga line. Picture: Daniel Carson

 

This was the result. Picture: Michael Willson
This was the result. Picture: Michael Willson

 

 

 

 

A beautiful moment in the middle of the MCG. Picture: Quinn Rooney
A beautiful moment in the middle of the MCG. Picture: Quinn Rooney
Josh Caddy and Brandon Ellis forced the pack to tumble. Picture: Mark Stewart
Josh Caddy and Brandon Ellis forced the pack to tumble. Picture: Mark Stewart
GWS Giants captain Phil Davis was consoled by teammate Dylan Buckley. Picture. Phil Hillyard
GWS Giants captain Phil Davis was consoled by teammate Dylan Buckley. Picture. Phil Hillyard
And by Daisy Pearce. Picture: Daniel Carson
And by Daisy Pearce. Picture: Daniel Carson
Giants head coach Leon Cameron with his family after a day to forget. Picture: Daniel Pockett
Giants head coach Leon Cameron with his family after a day to forget. Picture: Daniel Pockett
Injured Giants star Stephen Coniglio was just as devastated as the 22 that played. Picture: Ryan Pierse
Injured Giants star Stephen Coniglio was just as devastated as the 22 that played. Picture: Ryan Pierse
Jack Higgins and Patrick Naish joined in the flag fun. Picture: Michael Klein
Jack Higgins and Patrick Naish joined in the flag fun. Picture: Michael Klein
Sealed with a kiss from Brandon Ellis. Picture: David Caird
Sealed with a kiss from Brandon Ellis. Picture: David Caird
Tom Lynch congratulated by his biggest fan — Matthew Richardson. Picture: Michael Dodge
Tom Lynch congratulated by his biggest fan — Matthew Richardson. Picture: Michael Dodge
Dad Cotchin to the rescue Picture: Michael Klein
Dad Cotchin to the rescue Picture: Michael Klein
Dylan Grimes and Noah Balta trying valiantly to distract the broadcast team and Tiger teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone
Dylan Grimes and Noah Balta trying valiantly to distract the broadcast team and Tiger teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone
The premiership photo among the fans. Picture: Alex Coppel
The premiership photo among the fans. Picture: Alex Coppel
Grimes stood up in Rance’s absence this year. Picture: Michael Willson
Grimes stood up in Rance’s absence this year. Picture: Michael Willson
Dustin Martin hugs mother Kathy. Picture: Mark Stewart
Dustin Martin hugs mother Kathy. Picture: Mark Stewart
Greene, who’d endured a whirlwind finals campaign, was particularly upset. Picture: Daniel Pockett
Greene, who’d endured a whirlwind finals campaign, was particularly upset. Picture: Daniel Pockett
After what was likely his final game for the Giants, Adam Tomlinson was hugged by family and friends. Picture: Daniel Pockett
After what was likely his final game for the Giants, Adam Tomlinson was hugged by family and friends. Picture: Daniel Pockett
Very loose. Picture: Erik Anderson
Very loose. Picture: Erik Anderson
Very. very loose. Picture: Tony Gough
Very. very loose. Picture: Tony Gough
Hang on, wasn’t this just a Tigers-only area? Picture: Tony Gough
Hang on, wasn’t this just a Tigers-only area? Picture: Tony Gough
And Damien Hardwick. Picture: Mark Stewart
And Damien Hardwick. Picture: Mark Stewart
Jack Riewoldt and Brandon Ellis led the celebrations. Picture: Kelly Defina
Jack Riewoldt and Brandon Ellis led the celebrations. Picture: Kelly Defina
Plus a little bit of dancing. Picture: Daniel Carson
Plus a little bit of dancing. Picture: Daniel Carson
And the coach loved it. Picture: Michael Willson
And the coach loved it. Picture: Michael Willson

