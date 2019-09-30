66 most moving AFL Grand Final photos

A moment to soak it all in — Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin. Picture: Michael Klein

It's the two-hour period every AFL players aspires to experience. And Richmond lapped it up for the second time in three seasons.

The Tigers made the most of their post-match premiership triumph, after defeating the GWS Giants by 89 points at the MCG on Saturday.

From the final siren to the eerie party at an empty MCG - and a crazy Swan Street sandwiched in the middle - these are the 66 most powerful photos from the 2019 AFL Grand Final day.

THE FINAL SIREN

The two stars found each other on the final siren — Jack Riewoldt and Dustin Martin. Picture: Phil Hillyard

It was great to see members from outside the 22, like Noah Balta, celebrate with their Tigers teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone

Retired Tiger Shaun Grigg was the reason Marlion Pickett came to Richmond — so he was pretty popular post-game. Picture: Michael Klein

Alex Rance struggled to hide his emotions post-game. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

THE DAIS

The Norm Smith medallist is a man of few words. But when he speaks, everyone listens to Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge

A special moment for Jack Riewoldt and daughter Poppy.

The biggest cheer was saved for Marlion Pickett.

Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick with a top cup lift — and Maureen Hafey was just as excited. Picture: Michael Willson

Champions. Premiers. Picture: Jason Edwards

The moment you work the entire year for. Picture: Ryan Pierse

THE MOST BRUTAL VIEWING

Adam Kennedy was one of several inconsolable Giants. Picture: Phil Hillyard

As soon as the cup was lifted, the Giants headed for the exit. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Brent Daniels and Aidan Corr leave the field dejected. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THE LAP OF HONOUR

Two premiership medallions, two Norm Smith medals — life’s good for Dustin Martin. Picture: Michael Dodge

Reckon Jack enjoyed this moment. Picture: Matt King

A beautiful moment as Marlion Pickett celebrates his remarkable achievement with his family. Picture: Mark Stewart

The formidable trio making confetti snow angles — Dylan Grimes, David Astbury and Alex Rance. Picture: Quinn Rooney

Mackenzie Cotchin getting the ride of her life. Picture: Michael Klein

A touch of the cup. Picture: Michael Dodge

IN THE RICHMOND ROOMS

Almost ready for the famous song. Picture: Michael Willson

And, boy, was it belted out. Picture: Michael Dodge

Dustin Martin with long-time manager Ralph Carr — plus a can. Picture: Mark Stewart

Always a Tiger great — injured Giant cuddles former coach Damien Hardwick. Picture: Michael Willson

Marlion Pickett kisses his dad Thomas, who flew from WA to see his son play. Picture: Michael Klein

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick takes a brief moment to soak in what he’s just achieved. Picture: Michael Klein

INSIDE THE GIANTS' ROOMS

GWS Giants players Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene dejected in the rooms. Picture: Phil Hillyard

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw console GWS Giants player Stephen Coniglio. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MEANWHILE, ON SWAN STREET …

Thing got loose. Picture: David Crosling

Yep, pretty loose. Picture: David Crosling

Dangerously loose. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

This fan’s sign sums it all up. Picture: Darrian Traynor

LET THE PARTY BEGIN

The dynamic duo before being presented to the masses at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein.

A rock star reception for Bachar Houli. Picture: Mark Stewart

What a sight. Picture: Jason Edwards

Reckon this guy made the right call? Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam

Party. Officially. Underway. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam

Richmond celebrates with the crowd. Picture: Jason Edwards

Onto the after-party … Picture: Michael Klein

Yep, that’s your cup, Shane. Picture: Michael Klein

THE (PRIVATE) AFTER PARTY

Dusty kicks off the more private celebrations. Picture: Michael Willson

‘Yellow and Black’, one more time. Picture: Michael Willson

Trent Cotchin started a conga line. Picture: Daniel Carson

This was the result. Picture: Michael Willson

A beautiful moment in the middle of the MCG. Picture: Quinn Rooney

Josh Caddy and Brandon Ellis forced the pack to tumble. Picture: Mark Stewart

GWS Giants captain Phil Davis was consoled by teammate Dylan Buckley. Picture. Phil Hillyard

And by Daisy Pearce. Picture: Daniel Carson

Giants head coach Leon Cameron with his family after a day to forget. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Injured Giants star Stephen Coniglio was just as devastated as the 22 that played. Picture: Ryan Pierse

Jack Higgins and Patrick Naish joined in the flag fun. Picture: Michael Klein

Sealed with a kiss from Brandon Ellis. Picture: David Caird

Tom Lynch congratulated by his biggest fan — Matthew Richardson. Picture: Michael Dodge

Dad Cotchin to the rescue Picture: Michael Klein

Dylan Grimes and Noah Balta trying valiantly to distract the broadcast team and Tiger teammates. Picture: Robert Cianflone

The premiership photo among the fans. Picture: Alex Coppel

Grimes stood up in Rance’s absence this year. Picture: Michael Willson

Dustin Martin hugs mother Kathy. Picture: Mark Stewart

Greene, who’d endured a whirlwind finals campaign, was particularly upset. Picture: Daniel Pockett

After what was likely his final game for the Giants, Adam Tomlinson was hugged by family and friends. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Very loose. Picture: Erik Anderson

Very. very loose. Picture: Tony Gough

Hang on, wasn’t this just a Tigers-only area? Picture: Tony Gough

And Damien Hardwick. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jack Riewoldt and Brandon Ellis led the celebrations. Picture: Kelly Defina

Plus a little bit of dancing. Picture: Daniel Carson