650+ jobs: The CQ sectors desperate for workers now

Melanie Plane
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEALTHCARE, trade and construction and retail are the key sectors desperate for workers across the wider Central Queensland region.

Adzuna jobs data crunched by The Morning Bulletin, The Observer and CQ News has revealed there are 657 jobs available across the Central Queensland area encompassing Rockhampton, Gladstone and surrounds, the Capricorn Coast and the Central Highlands.

There are more than 50 jobs going in Emerald, and more than 100 up for grabs in the wider Gladstone area.

Healthcare and nursing is the sector with the most availability, with a staggering 113 positions needing to be filled immediately.

As somewhat expected when considering the amount of infrastructure projects underway and in the pipeline across the region, the sector with the next highest amount of jobs up for grabs is trade and construction, with 76 roles available.

There is also demand for retail staff, as well as hospitality and catering workers, with 48 and 42 jobs available respectively.

With the festive season drawing near, recruitment is ramping up in the retail sector for Christmas casuals – click here to find out about opportunities with 12 retail stores around CQ.

Teaching rounds out the top five sectors with staff demand, with 31 roles for the taking.

CQ JOBS ROUND UP

Accounting: 10

Admin: 10

Cleaning/Domestic services: 19

Energy, oil and gas: 12

Engineering: 14

Healthcare and nursing: 113

Hospitality and catering: 42

Logistics and warehouse: 9

Manufacturing: 14

Retail: 48

Sales: 18

Teaching: 31

Trade and Construction: 76

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

